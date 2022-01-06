Globo organizes its next premieres to escape the end of the year – Prisma

The audience of TV stations, since always, presents a drop in the last months of the year.

A period when people are in a different mind, more focused on parties and vacations, without much time to dedicate to their favorite programs.

Hence the historic concern to avoid premieres in this period, which is not always possible, especially in times of pandemic.

Globo, very attentive to this, begins to establish an order in its 2022 calendar, so that such problems are avoided, especially in the part that touches soap operas.

A glaring example of this is the decision that has just been taken at 7 pm: “Cara & Coragem”, by Cláudia Souto, substitute for “Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!”, with Paolla Oliveira, Marcelo Serrado and Taís Araújo as protagonists, was stretched to 197 chapters. Well beyond the usual and initially planned.

A measure or accommodation so that the 7 o’clock soap operas no longer start in November, but in January as it was happening.

Providence that is also being analyzed for the other times of the dramaturgy, 18:25 and 21:30.

Planning

Globo has already defined its telenovela calendar for 2022.

At six o’clock, “Além da Ilusão” arrives in February and will be replaced by “Mar do Sertão” in the second semester. At 7pm, “Cara & Coragem” premieres in May, followed by “Tente Outra Vez”. Around 9 pm, “Pantanal” arrives in March and delivers it to “Olho por Olho” in the second semester.

Detail

Yesterday, in this sacred space, people complained about the greater presence of children’s programming on open TV. And that there is a need to advance in the discussion of children’s advertising. Of the ban that was imposed.

In addition to the responsible authorities, it is necessary that the broadcasters themselves also put themselves on the matter. Interested party.

just felled

On this issue, if the options are almost non-existent for the public under the age of twenty or early twenties, at the end of last year we had another important embezzlement in the area.

This was the moment Globo decided to end “Malhação”. Another ball in the back.

rodizio

While Fabiola Reipert is recovering from Covid, Record promotes a rotation of “poisonous” in its “Balanço Geral”, in São Paulo.

Next week, the chosen one will be Jessica Weber, from Porto Alegre, who will share the bench with Reinaldo Gottino.

Debut

The first appearance of Adriana Araújo, new hired, on the screen of the Band will be on “Canal Livre”, Sunday now.

The program will receive the governor of São Paulo João Doria – a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PSDB. Besides her, Adriana, Rodolfo Schneider and Fernando Miter.

Changes

On Wednesday, Globo officially announced changes in the team for the second season of “The Masked Singer Brasil”. Among the judges, Tatá Werneck will replace Simone.

Backstage, season one winner Priscilla Alcântara will replace Camilla de Lucas. The program, led by Ivete Sangalo, opens on the 23rd.

I think it is

I imagine that last year’s retrospective of the program led Globo to transfer the screening of “The Masked Singer” to Sundays.

He was, in fact, the one who faced football the best, “Libertadores” from SBT, on Tuesday nights. Now he will try to do the same with Paulista e Carioca on Record. Hard stop.

Band in the works

The Band is giving an overview of its interiors and exteriors.

In addition to creating new entrances and buildings, several departments are changing places.

on top of that

The BandSports channel entered an accelerated process of dismantling.

Finally, it is informed that it will be moved to the premises on Rua Tabapuã, where the other Grupo Newco TVs are already located.

little bone

The TV Network! gives every pint that works on automatic. Looks like there’s no one looking out for her or taking care of her image.

Christmas went on, it’s been more than 10 days, but Santa’s little hat is still there, firm and strong, at the top of his image. Someone forgot to take it off.

Documentary

Discovery+ premieres, on the 20th, “Selma Blair – The Battle Against Multiple Sclerosis”, shown at the 2021 edition of the SXSW Film Festival.

Directed by Rachel Fleit, the production documents the life of acclaimed actress Selma Blair for a year after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease for which no cure is yet known.

it’s very serious

The situation with Covid is also very complicated at SporTV, the Rio de Janeiro newsroom.

Such an outbreak, with many editors being turned away from face-to-face work. Some, less serious cases, are working from home due to lack of staff.

By the way

Mayor Eduardo Paes has already determined that, because of the pandemic, there will be no street carnival in Rio.

But the same mayor, in the use of his powers, authorized the parades of the schools. It is evident that, among the measures that will be taken, the main one will be to prohibit the entry of the virus at Sapucay. Strictly. In fact, as another politician would say, this one from the old days, but who was also mayor: “let me laugh”.

Court hearing

“Jornal da Record” ended 2021 with 8.8 points, its best mark in 10 years on the PNT. Isolated deputy leader.

In Greater São Paulo, its numbers were even better, 9.4 in average and 14% share. In Rio, 8.3 with 13%.

Emphasis

Released on December 26, the Brazilian film “Lulli” was the most watched non-English language production on Netflix in the world.

The romantic comedy has Larissa Manoela as the protagonist and script by Thalita Rebouças and Renato Fagundes. The direction is by César Rodrigues.

Hits – Hits

• The program “CNN Original Series” returns to the CNN Brazil schedule on the 15th, at 9:45 pm…

• … The premiere will be with the series “Wines from Portugal: Tradition and Technology”, comprising four episodes, under the command of Elisa Veeck.

• This Saturday, at 8:30 pm, Viva starts airing the series “Dercy de Verdade”, produced by Globo in 2012, with 4 chapters…

• … In its cast, names such as Fafy Siqueira, Heloísa Périssé, Samara Felippo, Tuca Andrada, Danton Mello, Nizo Neto, Cássio Gabus Mendes and Drica Moraes…

• … Text by Maria Adelaide Amaral and directed by Jorge Fernando.

• Among the few decisions made by SBT’s management for this season, the project “Pracinha”, a children’s version of “Praça”, with Marcelo de Nóbrega on the bench…

• … The internal information shows that the pilot pleased.

• If everything goes according to plan, the recordings of the series “Rio Connection” will be restarted in 10 days…

• … The production was interrupted because, in addition to other problems, several cases of Covid were diagnosed.