GM loses lead in US car market after 91 years; see who took over

THE General Motors (GM) has reigned supreme, year after year, since 1931, as the top automaker in car sales in the United States. The post, however, has now changed hands and for the first time in history has gone into the hands of a brand outside of America.

The new No. 1 in US car sales is Japan’s Toyota, which between January and December 2021 registered 114,034 more cars than GM (2.3 million versus 2.2 million, approximately). Toyota grew 10.4% in the period, while the homemade automaker shrank 12.9% compared to the previous year.

Steve Carlisle, executive vice president and president of GM North America, praised the brand’s efforts to maintain its leadership. And he promised to fight to retake the post in 2022:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

“Our dealers and our engineering, supply chain, manufacturing and branding teams have moved mountains to satisfy as many customers as possible in 2021, despite low inventories caused by semiconductor supply chain issues during the third and fourth quarters . In 2022, we plan to take advantage of the strong economy and anticipate better semiconductor supplies to increase our sales and share.”

Toyota minimizes 1st place; GM extols SUVs

Making history not only for taking General Motors from an almost 100-year-old position, but also for being the first outside of America to lead in US sales, has not changed Toyota’s daily life.

Toyota president poses next to the brand’s future electric vehicles (Image: Noriak Mitshhashi/N-Rak Agency)

In an official statement, the Japanese preferred to extol the good numbers of the electrified segment, leader in sales for the 22nd consecutive year and with an increase of 73.2% in 2021 compared to 2020.

“Toyota North America ​​has focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience, and we remain optimistic as our electrification strategy evolves even further,” summarized Jack Hollis, senior vice president, Automotive Operations Group.

At GM, the positioning was directed towards the positive balance in the SUV and pickup truck segments, which ended 2021 in the lead for the eighth and 21st consecutive time, respectively.

In a statement, the American said she “hopes that US economic growth and improving semiconductor availability will help boost total light industry sales from 15 million in 2021 to about 16 million in 2022.”

Source: General Motors, Toyota, CNBC