Goalkeeper receives support from Richarlison after substitution

The world goes around! The day of goalkeeper Tomate, from Andirá, went through a turnaround. After being substituted during the Copa São Paulo match against Atlético-MG, the player received some messages of support from athletes such as Richarlison, Weverton, Hugo Souza and Brenno.

Eduardo Silva, who has the nickname Tomate, wine making a good match against Galo and holding the result 0-0. However, when a penalty was awarded against Andirá, the club’s coach decided to replace the goalkeeper with Carlos, that did not prevent the charge from opening the game score.

With that, Tomate was visibly upset and cried a lot when he reached the bench. But, as the world turns, the goalkeeper’s day ended with demonstrations of support from great names in Brazilian football.

Richarlison and Hugo show support for the goalkeeper who was substituted at Copinha Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Weverton posts message of support for goalkeeper Tomate, from Andirá Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Brazilian national team forward Richarlison wrote: “God bless you kid. You were doing great.” Weverton has already published: “You shone and did your best, stand firm and lift your head. God bless you.”

Tomate was also invited by Atlético-MG for a period of testing at Cidade do Galo, after the club’s under-20 team returned from vacation in March.

THE #Rooster invited the goalkeeper Tomate, from Andirá-AC, for a period of testing in Cidade do Galo, after the under-20 team returned from vacation in March. The athlete’s cry when he was replaced at the time when Atlético had a penalty in his favor caused a strong commotion on social networks. — Rooster on Base (@GaloNaBase) January 6, 2022

Also, before today’s game, the player had just over 1000 followers on his Instagram account and now he has more than 100 thousand.

The match ended 1-0 for Atlético-MG. Andirá is the lantern of group 4, with no added points, will go to the last round of Copinha only to meet the table against Desportivo Aliança-AL.