Goalkeeper wins support from the Seleção striker after being substituted at Copinha and leaving the field crying | will walk

After being caught crying when substituted in the second half, before a penalty kick, the archer gained support on social media from striker Richarlison, Everton and the Brazilian team.
Striker Richarlison leaves a message of support for Acre’s goalkeeper — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
– God bless you Mlk (sic). You (sic) were too well – wrote the player.
Goalkeepers Hugo, from Flamengo, and Brenno, from Grêmio, also left a message of encouragement to their teammate.
“Monster strength, God bless you, success,” Hugo said.
– God bless you brother. Head high you’re a giant,” Brenno wrote.
Goalkeepers from Acre also gain support for goals from Flamengo and Grêmio — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Tomate was highlighted with good saves, despite the setback and the elimination of Copinha. The archer was instrumental in maintaining the tie in the first half, but was substituted 19 minutes into the final stage after a penalty from defender Louhan.
Coach Kinho Brito decided to remove the goalkeeper and bet on goalkeeper Carlos. The change did not have the desired effect, Rubens scored the winning goal for Galo and Tomate left the field desolate.
Tomate goalkeeper, from Andirá, cries after substitution
Andirá, who are in group 4 with no points added, will go to the last round of Copinha only to meet the table against Desportivo Aliança-AL.