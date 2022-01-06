With the results of the round, group 28 has Palmeiras in the lead, tied with Água Santa, with three points, but ahead for the balance, a balance that separates Real Ariquemes and Assu in the lower part of the group. On Saturday (8), Água Santa will play at 8:45 with Assu, while Palmeiras will face Real Ariquemes, at 11:00.

In their debut at Copinha 2022, Palmeiras thrashes Assu and starts at the top of the group!

Ian crossed from the left, the ball passed the defense and fell to Lucas Sena, who raised it in the area, with a deflection for João Pedro to put in the net!

JOÃO PEDRO DOES ONE MORE!

Lucas Sena crossed in the area and Gabriel Silva tried the volley, but sent him out of the stadium.

Kevin slammed towards the barrier, but it opened and he hit the beam!

Cesar hit João Pedro on the left, got the second yellow card and was sent off! Palmeiras has the foul to raise in the area and will have one more at the end of the game.

Kevin passed through the marking and was hit by Cesar, who received a yellow card for the foul.

Fabinho invaded the area, passed the defenders and hit hard, but on top of the goalkeeper.

Ian received it on the left, crossed halfway up and João Pedro dodged it to the back of the goal!

JOÃO PEDRO LEAVES HIS!

Gabriel Silva received the ball inside the area, released his foot and sent it over the goalkeeper!

Rikeume hit it hard from a distance and sent it to the right side of the goal!

Substitution on both teams. In Assu left DW and entered Urea. And at Palmeiras, Giovani came out and João Pedro entered.

Giovani hit the free kick and isolated, commanding the stands.

Giovani charged from the right to the middle and was knocked down by João Guilherme, who received a yellow card for the foul! Danger comes to Matheus!

Substitution at Assu: Aldemir left and Zé joined.

Substitutions at Palmeiras: Lucas Freitas, Vanderlan and Jhonatan left to join Kevin, Ian and Talisca.

Gabriel Silva hit hard, in the right corner and the goalkeeper flew to get the ball!

Gabriel Silva received it inside the area and was knocked down, winning a penalty!

When Palmeiras DW got the ball out of the box, he hit the ball hard, hitting the top of the goal, with no chance for Mateus!

A KICK FROM DW!

João Guilherme raised the ball in the area and the defense took it away.

Vanderlan knocked Boby down on the right and fouled Assu. There is danger in the area.

Gabriel Silva first touches the ball and it rolls to the second stage of the match!

Players return to the field to start the second stage. At Palmeiras, Pedro Lima and Endrick joined Lucas Sena and Vitinho. And at Assu left Erielyson and Arthur to the entrance of Rikeume and Ramon.

In 45 minutes, Palmeiras is thrashing Assu in the opening of their Copinha group!

Fabinho managed a great pass over the top for Gabriel SILva, who dominated and hit, but the offside was given and the goal disallowed.

Endrick got a great pass for Jhonatan, who found Gabriel Silva in the middle. He tried to touch over the top, but Matheus slapped him away!

A corner hit and Naves took it from there. Possession for the Assu.

Cesar tried the cross and won a corner.

And there was a replacement at Assu: Yan left and João joined.

In a foul on the right to quie far, Giovani raised in the area and Endrick headed it off, in the right corner, making another one!

ENDRICK DOES ONE MORE!

Vanderlan hit the free kick hard, but stamped Jhonatan, who was at the barrier along with the Assu players. And then Endrick gave a cart, hit Pendências and received a yellow card for the foul.

Endrick tried the half moon dribble and won a dangerous foul after touching his hand! Danger comes to Matheus!

In the shot from outside the area that went wrong, Boby managed a deflection to defend Mateus, but he was offside.

Giovani managed a cavadinha pass to Gabriel Silva, who hit hard and sent him over the goal!

Yellow for Giovani, for pulling the Assu player.

Endrick received the ball, tabled with Gabriel Silva, tried the dribble and the ball was clean for him to hit the left corner hard, making another one!

ENDRICK DOES HIS!

In Palmeiras’ exit error, Boby kept the ball and hit it from outside, but in the hands of Mateus.

Garcia crossed in the area and Jhonatan headed it hard, but in Matheus’ hands.

At the cross in the area, the ball was over the top and Naves headed it into the goal, but the referee fouled the defender over Matheus, nullifying the goal.

Gabriel Silva received Endrick’s pass up front and hit hard, but Matheus did the right hand, saving Assu!

Endrick stole the ball and Jhonatan received it on the left, crossing low to Giovani, who was stopped, but Pendências did not take the ball away and Gabriel Silva put it in the net!

GABRIEL SILVA DOES HIS!

Yellow for João, for letting his arm out to Endrick, after a nice individual play by the attacker.

Garcia received a free kick on the right and crossed in the area where Jhonatan was to head hard and send the net!

JHONATAN OPENS THE SCORE!

Erielyson first hits the ball and it rolls to the first leg of the match!

A minute of silence is now respected in honor of the 619,426 victims of Covid-19.

Assu’s lineup for the match is: Matheus, César, Pendências, João and Yan; Aldemir, DW, Luiz Willian, Boby and Arthur; Erielyson.

Players appear on the lawn to start the match!

Even today, but for the second round, we have Mirassol facing Confiança at 13:35, Linense playing against Aliança at 15:00, Taguatinga playing against Sport at 16:00 and Andirá playing against Atlético-MG at 17:15.

At 15:15, Palmeiras will face Assu, Náutico will face Serranense, Coritiba will face Real Brasília and Goiás will face IAPE. At 17:00 we have an isolated game between EC São Bernardo and São Bento. At 5:15 pm, São Caetano receives Perilima and Itapirense plays against Retrô.

The first round of Copinha continues today with many games throughout the day. With the match starting at 8:45 am, SKA Brasil beat Rio Claro 3-0. At 11:00 am Vasco thrashed Lagarto 5-1 and São Bernardo beat Paulista 1-0. At 13:00 we will have four matches: Nacional x Capivariano, Ibrachina x Inter de Limeira, Água Santa x Real Ariquemes and Desportivo Brasil x Botafogo-SP. And just 15 minutes later Ceará will face Bragantino-PA.

Players warm up for the moment, but inside the locker rooms, as they play Água Santa and Real Ariquemes on the field, with Água Santa winning 2-0!

Now begins the broadcast of the match between Palmeiras and Assu, valid for the first round of Copinha!

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Palmeiras x Assu live will be broadcast by the closed TV channel Sportv.

Pablo Rodrigo Soares de Oliveira will referee the match with assistants Leandro Matos Feitosa and Amanda Pinto Matias.

The probable Palmeiras team for the match will be: Mateus, Garcia, Naves, Lucas Freitas and Ian; Fabinho, Thiago and Gabriel Silva; Giovani, Vanderlan (Lucas Sena) and Vitor Hugo.

Palmeiras bitter to have never won the Copinha, having two vice runners-up in the competition in 1970 and 2003.

Assu, on the other hand, is one of the teams in Rio Grande do Norte, with ABC as its representative.

Palmeiras is just one of São Paulo’s representatives in the competition. This is because all 32 groups have teams from the state, as seed heads and some others complementing the groups.

Palmeiras is in group 28 of Copinha, along with Holy Water, Royal Ariquemes and Assu. This Wednesday (5), Água Santa will face Real Ariquemes at 13:00 and Palmeiras will face Assu at 15:15. On Saturday (8), Água santa will face Assu at 8:45 am and Real Ariquemes will face Palmeiras at 11:00 am. Finally, Assu play against Real Ariquemes at 13:00 and Palmeiras play against Água Santa at 15:15, on Tuesday (11).