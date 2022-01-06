Gol (GOLL4) registers a 15.2% increase in air demand in the 4th quarter

(Shutterstock)

Gol (GOLL4) released its December operating preview showing that total demand (measured per passenger kilometer RPK) advanced 15.2% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2020.

The offer (seat kilometer offered, ASK) advanced 13% between October and December compared to the same period in 2020.

The occupancy rate in the fourth quarter, in turn, increased 1.6 percentage points, to 82.6%, while departures rose 22.3% and total seats grew 19.8%.

Goal: December preview

Considering only December data, total demand (RPK) increased by 14.7%, with an occupancy rate was 81.9% (+0.9 pp), while total supply (ASK) grew by 13.4% .

In December, the total number of seats on a consolidated basis grew by 20.9% and the number of departures increased by 21.7%.

In the domestic market alone, supply (ASK) increased by 11.4% and demand (RPK) by 12.6%. The domestic load factor was 81.9% (+0.09 pp). The volume of departures increased by 20.6% and the total number of seats increased by 19.9%.

Finally, in the international market, the supply (ASK) was 64 million, the demand (RPK) was 51 million and the occupancy rate was 80.1% – both cases not compared to the previous year.

