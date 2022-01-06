Golden Globe 2022 is snubbed by celebrities and will have simple ceremony

Once one of the most anticipated and important awards in cinema and TV, the Golden Globes 2022 will lose the trappings of the past and will have a simple ceremony this year, after being snubbed by the celebrities nominated for the awards.

According to information from Variety, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the entity responsible for the event, contacted some famous people to present the awards, but heard negative noises, echoed in the same tone by TV stations around the world, which refuse to broadcast the ceremony — in Brazil, the broadcast that would have been made by TNT has been cancelled.

As a result, the awards ceremony, scheduled to take place on January 9, will be held without celebrities, a red carpet and not even the press will be able to attend. Organizers said the winners will be announced at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, USA, and one-off presentations will take place to highlight the Association’s philanthropic work.

The Golden Globes has bitterly rejected the famous after suffering accusations of racism, the revelation that among the Association’s 80 members, none of them were black, and the fact that some voting members accepted gifts and luxurious hotel stays offered by the studios in exchange for an alleged improvement for their titles.

After the scandal, the Golden Globes arrived and undergoes a reformulation in order to bring greater diversity to the awards.