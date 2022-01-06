Goodbye, BlackBerry! All brand models will stop working today

If you have a BlackBerry, it’s time to say goodbye to your phone, because the BlackBerry will officially stop working as of today. The phones that made the Qwerty keyboard popular will no longer work. You can treat the phone like an old part from today.

Blackberry said in a post that services for BlackBerry phones will stop working in January, which is today. The company said services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier, will no longer be available after January 4, 2022.

Devices that run these services and software through an operator or Wi-Fi will no longer work, including for data, calls, SMS and emergency numbers.

However, BlackBerry phones running on the Android OS will continue to work. “BlackBerry Android devices will not be affected by the infrastructure services EOL unless they are receiving email redirected to an email address hosted on the BlackBerry or assigned an Enhanced Sim Based License (ESBL) or Identity Based License (IBL).

Prior to the EOL date, users of email addresses hosted by BlackBerry or using email redirection to those addresses will need to switch to a new email address. If any iOS or Android device, including BlackBerry Android devices, has an ESBL or IBL license assigned, the customer will need to obtain a standard license to cover usage of BlackBerry Enterprise services with that device,” states the blog

In a paper published in September 2020, BlackBerry Executive Chairman and CEO John Chen announced that the company has transitioned to a software company. The blog mentions that the termination of services will also affect the email addresses hosted by BlackBerry, including BlackBerry Link, BlackBerry Desktop Manager, BlackBerry Blend, BlackBerry Protect.

If you’re concerned about data stored on your BlackBerry phone, the company said the company only retains personal information for as long as necessary to fulfill BlackBerry’s identified goals. When the information is no longer needed or relevant, BlackBerry will delete, destroy, erase or anonymize user data. You can also send an immediate request to the company to delete the data in [email protected]