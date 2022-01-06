Google: See company news unveiled at CES 2022

Google announced, this Wednesday (5), during CES 2022, several new features to integrate the brand’s devices and services, including mobility, notebooks, Chromecast and Google Assistant. According to the company, the novelties serve to make the daily use of smart homes and products more practical.

Among the revelations, it was reported that in the coming weeks (without a specific date) Fast Pair will be extended to Chromebooks, Google TV, Android TV and smart home devices. The tool, which uses Bluetooth and connects equipment, is currently available for headphones, speakers, cars and wearables.

With the arrival of the function it will be possible to enable headphones on the Chromebook with just one click, for example. Also, Android devices can be used to configure the laptop.

An update will also be released in the coming months that will allow users to use a smartwatch with WearOs to unlock notebooks with Chrome OS operating system.

The Phone Hub tool, which is an integrated device control center, will get new features to make tasks easier on Chromebooks. Later this year, it will be possible to remotely use mobile messaging applications directly on the computer.

audio and music

Google revealed that it is developing technology to allow headphones to automatically switch between devices. Still no date to be released, the tool will allow a headset to be redirected to the cell phone when a person is watching a movie on the tablet with the earpiece and receives a call, for example. Once the call ends, the audio device will automatically return to the movie on the tablet.

The Mountain View giant is also working on a Spatial Audio tool, which promotes a much more immersive experience for the user who is listening to something through headphones. Netflix and Apple are two companies that already offer functionality in their services and products.

Also in terms of sound, the brand said that Chromecast will be integrated to other speaker brands, such as Bose.

Mobility

During CES 2022, Google explained that digital keys for vehicles will gain, from the end of this year, a novelty that will eliminate the need to take the device (which has the Ultra Wideband technology) from your pocket to activate the key.

In terms of mobility, Google Assistant can be used to remotely heat and cool a vehicle, lock, unlock or obtain information (such as the amount of battery remaining) on ​​all devices that have the tool activated. The news will arrive in the coming months for Volvo cars.