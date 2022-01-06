Government Will Not Require A Prescription To Vaccinate Children Ages 5-11 Against Covid | Vaccines

The Ministry of Health released this Wednesday (5) the rules for vaccinating children from 5 to 11 years old – and waived the requirement for a prescription for immunization in this age group .

According to the ministry, the first batch of pediatric vaccines should arrive in the country on the 13th. Distribution to the states will begin the next day, if the schedule is met – which would allow the start of vaccination in municipalities between the 14th and 15th of this month.

According to the government, the childhood vaccination will take place:

in descending order of age (from the oldest to the youngest children), with priority for those with comorbidity or permanent disability is for quilombola and indigenous children ;

(from the oldest to the youngest children), with is for ; no need for written authorization , as long as the father, mother or guardian accompany the child at the time of vaccination;

, as long as the father, mother or guardian accompany the child at the time of vaccination; with eight week break – a period longer than foreseen in the package insert, of three weeks.

Although it does not require a prescription, the Ministry of Health said that it advises parents to “seek the prior recommendation of a doctor before immunization”.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS: how will be the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years

According to the IBGE, Brazil has around 20.5 million children in this age group.

The Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that it has ordered “more than 20 million pediatric vaccines from Pfizer” – which would be enough for the first dose, but not to complete the vaccination cycle.

“The forecast is that these [20 milhões de] units are delivered in the first quarter of this year. By the end of January, the estimate is that 3.7 million doses reach the country,” says the material released by the ministry on Wednesday.

These 3.7 million doses should arrive in the country on three separate flights, one a week. According to the government, the planned schedule is:

January 13: first flight with 1.248 million doses;

first flight with 1.248 million doses; January 20th: second flight with 1.248 million doses;

second flight with 1.248 million doses; January 27: third flight with 1.248 million doses.

Covid Coping Secretary details vaccination rules.

During the press conference, Queiroga stated that the safety and efficacy of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine – which is applied at a lower dose, compared to the adult version – has already been attested by several international agencies.

“This has been tested through clinical trials and has already been approved by reputable health agencies, such as the FDA [agência dos Estados Unidos], from the European Medicines Agency, and now had the approval of Anvisa. Therefore, Anvisa attested to the regulatory safety”, stated Queiroga.

According to the extraordinary secretary of Confronting Covid, Rosana Leite de Melo, the decision to provide for a mandatory interval of eight weeks between doses is aimed at increasing the production of antibodies in that period.

“Everyone knows that studies have shown, especially in adults, that in an interval longer than three weeks there is a greater production of neutralizing antibodies. In other words, we have a greater benefit. And if we are not in an epidemiological scenario where there is a pressing need after completing the primary vaccination schedule, it is much better for any individual to expand this interval”, he stated.

The longer term, says the secretary, may also reduce the risk that children will develop an adverse effect – the US disease control agency has already attested that such effects are rare among children.

From Anvisa’s authorization to government approval

On December 16, Anvisa approved the use of a pediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for use in children aged 5 to 11 years. Since the green light from Anvisa, minister Queiroga has stated several times that the agency’s authorization is not enough to start vaccination.

On December 20, the minister said that “haste is the enemy of perfection” and that the ministry would only have a position on the subject this Wednesday, January 5th.

On the night of December 23, the Ministry of Health opened the public consultation on the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against Covid. From December 24th to January 2nd, anyone could participate by filling out an online form in the consultation which, according to the folder, was open to “duly substantiated contributions”.

In January, on the 3rd, Queiroga anticipated that pediatric doses will arrive in Brazil in the second half of this month. Without presenting a schedule of application, the minister also said that the vaccine will be available for parents who want to immunize their children.

On Wednesday (4), the Ministry of Health presented the results of the public consultation and also invited entities and professionals linked to the topic for a public hearing. Medical and scientific societies advocated the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years.

1 of 2 Pfizer vaccine vials in pediatric version (orange) and from 12 years old (purple) — Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP Pfizer vaccine vials in pediatric version (orange) and from 12 years old (purple) — Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP

The vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years differs from the one applied to adults. Therefore, the federal government will have to buy a specific version of the product with different dosages and bottles (pictured above), despite the active ingredient being the same.

The same authorization for use has already been granted by the FDA and the EMA (health regulatory agencies of the United States and European Union).

In October, Pfizer said the vaccine is safe and more than 90.7% effective in preventing infections in children ages 5-11. The study followed 2,268 children aged 5 to 11 years who received two doses of vaccine or placebo, three weeks apart.

Anvisa warns that authorization is based on data available so far and the results are evaluated at all times. See the agency’s guidelines: