Grammy 2022 is officially postponed; new date has not yet been set

It’s official: the Grammy 2022 will not happen in January 31st. In view of the high number of covid-19 cases in the US, the organization of the awards decided to postpone the ceremony, but has not yet mentioned what the new date will be.

The information is from Variety, which cited that the decision came after several artists and executives expressed concern about holding the event in person at Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center), in Los Angeles (USA), a closed place.

In 2021, the Grammy took place at an outdoor venue, the Los Angeles Convention Center, with a small audience. This year, however, the organizers of the ceremony and broadcaster CBS, which has TV broadcasting rights, are determined to hold the event in a more traditional format.

The Grammy 2022 will be presented by the comedian Trevor Noah, of The Daily Show. In the main category of the night, album of the year, the artists compete Olivia Rodrigo, cat doja, Taylor Swift, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Justin bieber, Billie Eilish, HER, Jon Baptiste, Lil Nas X and Kanye West.