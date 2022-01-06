Grammy Ceremony Postponed After Covid-19 Case Discharge in US – Vogue

+



Adele at the Grammys (Photo: Getty Images)

The organization of the Grammy, the biggest American music awards, decided to indefinitely postpone the ceremony after the US registered a high number of Covid-19 cases across the country. The event was scheduled to take place on January 31st at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center) in downtown Los Angeles. A new date is expected to be announced shortly.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state authorities, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy [organizadora do Grammy] and [a emissora] CBS have postponed the 64th annual Grammy Awards show,” the organization said in a press release.

“The health and safety of our music community, the audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our highest priority. . We look forward to celebrating music’s biggest night at a future date, which will be announced shortly,” the statement continued.

The last edition of the Grammys was held in 2021 in a reduced form at the Los Angeles Convention Center with small rotating groups of nominees that moved every 45 minutes. There were live and pre-recorded performances by artists such as Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Silk Sonic, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.

Sources told Variety magazine that the Academy and CBS are still hoping to hold a full live, audience-attended show as the event generates millions of dollars in revenue.