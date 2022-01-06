Grêmio announces Benítez, and Liziero goes to Inter

With the return of work, the teams further intensified their actions in Mercado da Bola. This Wednesday, Grêmio presented a good reinforcement for the season: Martín Benítez. The Argentine was on loan at São Paulo last year and will now defend Tricolor in Serie B. Inter, in turn, sent the arrival of Liziero, also from Tricolor, on loan.

Benitez at Grêmio

Grêmio announced, earlier this evening (5), the hiring of Argentine Martín Benítez. The midfielder, who played for São Paulo last season, arrives on loan from Independiente. The negotiation had been defined for some time and depended only on signing contracts and bureaucratic procedures to be confirmed. Such barriers have been overcome today. It arrives on loan until the end of the year with an option to purchase rights.

Image: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF

Liziero forwarded to Inter

Inter sent the loan for Igor Liziero, who belongs to São Paulo. The club from Rio Grande do Sul works out the last details to have the 23-year-old player for a season, but with an option to buy after the contract ends. The negotiation advanced today (5), at the same time that Patrick’s agreement with São Paulo was being sewn — the midfielder is about to be announced by the Morumbi team. The two boards treat the two hirings as parallel, with no relationship between them.

Image: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc

Fla wants Argentine from Porto?

Flamengo already has a goalkeeper name in mind to reinforce the team this season. According to information from Argentine journalist Germán García Grova, from TyC Sports, the name arouses the interest of Rubro-negro is Agustín Marchesin.

Image: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP

. Also according to Grova, the goalkeeper, who belongs to Porto, has already warned that he is interested in leaving the team. In addition, Sérgio Conceição, coach of the Portuguese club, is already aware of this situation and in the next few days the operation could be carried out.

rooster gives up on Jesus

The negotiation between Atlético-MG and Jorge Jesus lasted just over a week and the outcome was not as the Minas Gerais club expected. The Portuguese coach did not accept Galo’s offer and opted to stay in Europe, at least for the first time. Alvinegro, on the other hand, is free to make a proposal to another coach. The coach met with the football director of Galo, Rodrigo Caetano, remotely, and a conversation was arranged for the following day. The second virtual meeting would have the presence of the club’s patrons, which indicated a close arrangement with the coach. But twice Jorge Jesus postponed the meeting and cooled Atletico’s spirits.