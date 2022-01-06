Grêmio announces the hiring of Martín Benítez, ex-Vasco and São Paulo | Guild

Grêmio confirmed the hiring of midfielder Martín Benítez this Wednesday afternoon. The Argentine arrives on loan from Independiente, from Argentina, until the end of 2022 with a purchase option.

The gringo is expected at the club’s re-presentation, on January 10th. The ge had already stated that only the signature of the president of Independiente, Hugo Moyano, was needed to make the deal official.

The 27-year-old midfielder was the chosen alternative to reinforce the position, which already has Colombian Campaz. In fact, in addition to the two, Grêmio will have Orejuela, Churín, Villasanti and Kannemann in the group’s foreign quota. Only five can go to games simultaneously.

1 of 1 Benítez is Grêmio’s reinforcement — Photo: Divulgação/Grêmio Benítez is Grêmio’s reinforcement — Photo: Divulgação/Grêmio

Benítez has spent the last two years on loan from Independiente to Brazilian clubs. In 2020, he played for Vasco, while last season he played for São Paulo. In 2021, Benítez played 42 games, with four goals scored and six assists. He was chosen as the best player in the Campeonato Paulista, which he was champion of by São Paulo.

Grêmio has already signed full-backs Orejuela and Nicolas, defender Bruno Alves, striker Janderson for the current season, in addition to the renewal with Diego Souza.