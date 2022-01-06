Guardiola, Mancini and Tuchel compete for The Best award for best coach | international football

Continuing the revelations of recent days, This Thursday, FIFA announced the finalists for The Best awards for the best coaches in the world for men’s football and women’s football. Chelsea got their two main coaches: Emma Hayes and Thomas Tuchel.
The names nominated for the award in women’s football are:
- Lluís Cortes (Barcelona)
- Emma Hayes (Chelsea)
- Sarina Wiegman (Holland National Team / England National Team)
The following coaches failed to get a podium place: Peter Gerhardsson (Swedish team) and Beverly Priestman (Canadian team).
The three finalists among men are:
- Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)
- Roberto Mancini (Italy)
- Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)
Competitors who fell before the final stretch were: Antonio Conte (Tottenham); Hansi Flick (Bayen Munich / Germany national team); Lionel Scaloni (Argentina); and Diego Simeone (Atlético de Madrid).
Those chosen for the top 3 were voted on by a jury that included coaches and technicians from all national teams (men and women), the captains of these teams, and a journalist representing each association registered with FIFA, as well as fans.
This Friday, FIFA will announce the finalists among the male and female players for the main prizes The Best. The award ceremony will take place next Monday, January 17, at the organization’s headquarters, in Zurich, Switzerland.
Pep Guardiola, Roberto Mancini and Thomas Tuchel compete for the trophy for best coach — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter