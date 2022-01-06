Guild determines Douglas Costa’s fate

Grêmio has another twist in its speech, after backing down on Diego Souza’s deal, the club now backs down on Douglas Costa’s negotiation. In an interview with Correio do Povo, Denis Abrahão revealed the attacker’s fate.

“I’m a card-carrying fan of this player (Douglas Costa). I called him, who was with his family at Disney, and he’s staying until the end of the year. His permanence is my responsibility”, said Denis Abrahão in conversation with Correio do Povo.

Yes, the big star who defended Bayern Munich and Juventus recently opted to play in the second division for Grêmio, even though the club will suffer serious financial problems to pay his salary.

It is worth noting that Grêmio fans no longer support the player since his last attitudes. But the card-carrying fan, Denis Abrahão, was not competent to get rid of the player, after all, he wanted something in return to free him.

Grêmio management always surprises and this was one more time, as Grêmio left the speech that it was impossible to stay with the athlete because his salary was too high, to be a fan of the same and be happy with his permanence.

However, this discourse of permanence can be a strategy, since the tricolor implemented a ceiling of R$ 450,000 for salaries. Douglas Costa earns much more than that, so he’ll be asked to negotiate the contract to lower his salary.

However, the tricolor is not removing the extra value these players receive. But, yes, by playing this part of the payment further forward. However, it is possible that the Grêmio shirt 10 does not accept, and then wants to leave the tricolor.

