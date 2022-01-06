Guilherme sees his father have a heart attack and faces ordeal to save him · TV News

Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes) had an argument with his wife, Celina (Ana Lucia Torre), and had a heart attack in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will have to race against time to save his father’s life and will face an ordeal in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter set to air this Thursday (6) , the surgeon will quickly take the father to the hospital, where he will find that his health will be very serious. Afterwards, the doctor’s mother will beg him to operate.

“You have to operate on your father! You are the best surgeon in this country!”, will affirm Celina. Tigger’s father (Matheus Abreu) ​​will have an injured hand and will be unsure of performing the procedure. “With a bad hand like that, it’s risky,” he will say.

In the plot, the doctor’s mother found proof that his wife, Rose (Bárbara Colen), had an affair with Neném (Vladimir Brichta) in the past. When she was ready to show the photo to her son, with the intention of ending his marriage once and for all, the image disappeared.

Later, she found out that Daniel was the one who took the photograph and went wild. The bitch fired a series of cruel insults at her husband, which was precisely what made him feel sick.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The novel written by Mauro Wilson is already fully recorded, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Next, the station brings the serial Cara e Coragem, by Claudia Souto. In the story, Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado will play doubles who will venture into secret missions.

