Gustavo discovers that Cecília is leaving the boarding school

the decision of Cecilia (Bia Arantes) leaving the boarding school moves the next chapters of the soap opera Carinha de Anjo, currently re-run by SBT. Gustavo (Carlo Porto) finds out about this and tries to find out why when he bumps into her at school.

“THE Mother Superior (Eliana Guttman) told me you’re leaving. I know I don’t have the right to ask you to explain the reasons, but I’m very surprised.” speaks the businessman. “I’m going to miss it here, the children. This place was my home for so many years…”, reflects Cecilia.

“What hurts me most is leaving the Dulce Maria (Lorena Queiroz). I tried, you don’t know how hard it’s been, but it’s the best for everyone’s sake.” says Cecilia, her eyes filling with tears. “But why?”, asks Gustavo, surprised, and follows: “Open your heart. If that’s your wish, I promise I won’t try to stop it.”

“Don’t ask me to explain what I can’t. I’m not even sure what to answer”, says Cecília, who asks for permission and leaves, crying. Gustavo watches her walk, reflectively, in an attempt to understand what is happening.

