H3N2 epidemic: number of deaths in Pernambuco rises to 30; cases exceed 5.2 thousand

2 hours ago

The number of deaths in Pernambuco as a result of influenza A H3N2 went up to 30, as reported by the State Department of Health (SES-PE) this Tuesday (4). Data are from records made until Monday (3). The total of notifications increased to 5,253 confirmed cases.

In this new round of analyzes carried out by the Central Laboratory of Public Health of Pernambuco (Lacen-PE), 2,787 positive laboratory samples were obtained. 19 new deaths.

Of the 30 deaths, 13 were male and 17 female. All have been confirmed for influenza A H3N2.

The patients were residents of Recife (17), Palmares (3), Ipojuca (2), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (2), São Lourenço da Mata (2), Goiana (1), Olinda (1), Sirinhaém (1), Tracunhaem (1).

Patients’ ages range from 1 to 92 years. The age groups are: 1 to 9 (1), 10 to 19 (1), 20 to 29 (1), 30 to 39 (3), 40 to 49 (2), 50 to 59 (4) and 60 and over (18). The patients had comorbidities and had risk factors for complications from influenza, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular diseases, arterial hypertension and overweight.

Of the 5,253 cases, 5,226 are influenza A H3N2 and 27 influenza A not subtyped. Of the total records so far, 371 (7.1%) had Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag).

