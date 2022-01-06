Half-ton meteor explosion marks 2022 entry

Residents of southwestern Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, were preparing the first lunch of 2022 when they were startled by a thunderous noise. The cause, confirmed by NASA earlier this week, was a meteor explosion.

The US National Weather Service had already suggested this possibility in its official profile on twitter. On January 1st, after several inquiries on social media, authorities said that the GOES-16 Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM), an optical instrument of the agency, had not picked up lightning signals to justify the bang, pointing to the supposed explosion .

Confirmation came on January 3rd. On its Facebook page, NASA Meteor Watch wrote that a nearby infrasound station recorded the waves generated when the meteor broke apart. According to the agency, the energy released during the explosion was equivalent to 30 tons of TNT being detonated.

The meteor crossed the sky at a speed of 72,400 km/h. From this number, NASA was able to estimate the size of the object in one meter in diameter and also its approximate mass of half a ton.

The explosion occurred around 11:20 am (13:20 GMT). A city dweller’s security camera registered the crash. Tip: Put on headphones to hear the overflow that occurs after three seconds of video.

My security cameras caught the boom sound too. it was LOUD pic.twitter.com/NEhynXQIbP — Dobie Tanpaw (@lildobe) January 1, 2022

The meteor explosion was not visible due to cloudy weather. Had the sky been clear, the phenomenon would have been seen even in daylight. According to NASA, the object is capable of reaching a brightness 100 times brighter than that of the Full Moon.