“He has already been warned”; Leila starts “cleaning” at Palmeiras and medallion with high salary may terminate contract

The player is not in the board’s plans and has already been warned that he does not need to re-introduce himself after his vacation.

Keeping an eye on the market, the palm trees has been moving in search of reinforcements. The first was Eduard Atuesta, who was at Los Angeles FC, USA. It was announced a few weeks ago, as were Lomba and Navarro. Verdão spared no efforts for the midfielder and bought 70% of its economic rights for around US$ 3.7 million (R$ 20.7 million).

“I do believe in professional management. And it’s not just talking, it’s acting professionally. To implement this professionalism that we all hope for, I know it’s difficult because some people will be hurt. People have to know that we are here to work for the club, for what we can do for Palmeiras”, he said Leila, in press conference.

In addition to hiring, the current champion of Libertadores is also interested in reducing part of the payroll. Lucas Lima, for example, has little chance of staying. The bond is valid until the end of this year and, according to current legislation, he can already sign a pre-contract with any team in June. As if that wasn’t enough, Luiz Adriano is another one that will not be used either.

Yesterday (5), the website “GZH” brought new details about the striker and clarified if there is still any interest from Inter or Grêmio. According Eduardo Gabardo, the striker is no longer in Leila Pereira’s plans and was told that he doesn’t need to play again with the rest of his teammates at Palmeiras. With salary of BRL 1 million and difficulty in terminating, Verdão seeks a loan.

Luiz has a contract until 2023 and became a reserve with Abel Ferreira. According to the portal, Internacional is no longer interested in hiring you and is looking at other more “viable” options. Grêmio, which repatriated Diego Souza, has the same mindset. Palmeiras would like to terminate the contract, but a loan with a split salary is not ruled out.