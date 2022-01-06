Health Announces Inclusion of Children in Covid-19 Vaccination

The federal government announced today (5) the inclusion of children aged 5 to 11 years in the operationalization plan for vaccination against covid-19. The first doses of vaccines against the disease for children aged 5 to 11 years should arrive in Brazil on January 13th. A shipment of 1.2 million doses of the immunizing agent from Pfizer is expected – the only one approved so far by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

In the first quarter of 2022, Brazil will receive 20 million pediatric doses for this target audience, which is about 20.5 million children. In January, the Ministry of Health will receive a batch of 3.74 million doses of vaccine.

The vaccination schedule will be with two doses, with an interval of eight weeks between applications. The time is longer than stated in the Pfizer vaccine package insert. In the indication of the brand, the two doses of the immunizing agent could be applied three weeks apart.

According to the Ministry of Health, it will be necessary for the child to be vaccinated accompanied by parents or guardians or to take a written authorization.

The Ministry will also recommend an order of priority, prioritizing people with comorbidities and permanent disabilities; indigenous and quilombolas; children who live with people at risk of developing covid-19 severe conditions; and then children without comorbidities.

*Subject under update.