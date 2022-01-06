Health Department states that influenza vaccine is lacking in the DF

posted on 01/04/2022 8:11 PM



(credit: Breno Esaki/Agência Saúde-DF)

According to the Department of Health of the Federal District (SES-DF), stocks of vaccine against influenza are almost zero in the public health system, as demand has increased this year.

In a statement, the secretariat informed that this Tuesday (4/1), some regions have brought their stocks to zero and there will be no resupply, as all the flu vaccines from the Central Cold Chain have already been distributed to the seven superintendencies. This is the case in the West region. The Southwest region has only ten doses of the flu vaccine.

According to the folder, the Central region still has 80 doses that will be made available for application at the Specialized Center for Women’s Health (Cesmu). Across the East region there are 60 doses and in the Center-South region there are still 400 doses available.

In the North region there are 230, and in the South region there are 900 doses of the immunizing agent against influenza. Once the stock is exhausted, the population must wait for the 2022 flu vaccination campaign, which will be organized by the Ministry of Health, and takes place annually between the end of March and beginning of April.

Flu surge

Brasilienses have been facing an outbreak of flu in the capital. Patients with symptoms of fever, runny nose and pain in the body have sought emergency services in public and private hospitals. Based on the Epidemiological Report on Monitoring Flu Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome of the Health Department, in 2021, 1,461 collections were carried out in the flu Syndrome (SG) health units.

Among the positive samples for respiratory viruses, 42 people contracted the rhinovirus; 26, the respiratory syncytial virus; five the adenovirus; one, parainfluenza 1; two, parainfluenza 2; two, parainfluenza 3; and one, the metapneumovirus.

The DF also recorded eight cases of influenza virus infection in 2021, three of which were Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) confirmed as Influenza A H3N2 and five were not subtyped.