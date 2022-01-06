Health launches program aimed at primary care for children and mothers

The Ministry of Health launched today (6) the Cuida Mais Brasil program, which will allocate R$ 194 million from the budget for the inclusion of pediatricians and obstetrician-gynecologists in the Primary Health Care (PHC) teams of the Unified Health System ( SUS).

According to the numbers presented by the ministry, there are currently 5,699 pediatricians allocated to APS throughout Brazil. However, more than half of them (2,965), for example, in just two states – São Paulo and Minas Gerais.

Meanwhile, states in the Northeast, such as Pernambuco (9) and Paraíba (5), and in the North, such as Roraima (4) and Acre (5), have less than ten pediatricians to serve their entire territory. The scenario is repeated in the case of obstetrician-gynecologists. In Roraima, for example, there is only one professional of this type in APS.

According to the Secretary of Primary Health Care, Rafael Câmara, the difference also explains the inequality in maternal and child mortality rates, which are higher in states with fewer pediatricians and obstetrician-gynecologists.

He warned, however, that Cuida Mais Brasil is a “structuring program”, which aims to reduce such inequality by directing resources so that the poorest municipalities can improve the service provided to pregnant women and children, but that it will not be able to allocate specialists in all the APS teams.

This is because, according to data from the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), there are currently around 42,000 pediatricians in Brazil, while there are 53,000 Primary Health Care teams across the country. Thus, “it is absolutely impossible” to have a specialist in the type in each team.

“It will not be overnight that we will have pediatricians and obstetricians in all Basic Health Units. a concrete sign of what we can have in the future”, said the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, when presenting the new program.

According to the ministry, an ordinance to regulate the Cuida Mais Brasil program should be published by next week.