Health professional is the 1st person with double contamination by flu and Covid-19 in Goiânia, says city hall | Goiás

The Municipal Health Department of Goiânia (SMS) released this Thursday (6) that the first case of double contamination of flu and Covid-19 was confirmed in the capital. According to the folder, the patient is a health professional, around 60 years old, who has mild symptoms and is being monitored.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Also according to the SMS, the confirmation of the case was made by examination in a private laboratory and a sample of the patient is undergoing tests that should identify which variant of the coronavirus infected her.

2 of 3 Tests — Photo: CT Vaccines/Reproduction Tests — Photo: CT Vaccines/Reproduction

Goiás investigates suspected case of double contamination by flu and Covid-19

Understand what is the double contamination by Covid and flu

The cases of people with flu and Covid-19 at the same time are being called “flurone” – a combination of “flu” (flu) and “rona” because of the coronavirus. Other Brazilian states and other countries have already detected patients who are fighting both diseases at the same time.

The State Department of Health of Goiás (SES-GO) had disclosed that there was a suspected case of double contamination being investigated. The g1 questioned the folder, by email at 11:16 am this Thursday, if the health professional from Goiânia with the confirmation is the case that was under investigation and is awaiting a return.

3 of 3 Laboratory — Photo: City Hall of Goiânia/Disclosure Laboratory — Photo: Goiânia City Hall/Disclosure

Experts consulted by g1 informed that it is still not possible to know if those who are doubly contaminated will have a worse health condition.

The same professionals recalled that the two viruses that transmit the diseases are respiratory, so the prevention measures remain the same: wearing a mask, vaccination, social distance, hand hygiene.

Also according to experts, because of the similarity of symptoms, the two infections may be initially confused. The only way to identify is to test for Covid-19 and influenza.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.