highlights of the competition today “hidden” abroad

Held annually at the beginning of January, the Copa São Paulo is the biggest showcase of young talents in Brazilian football. And, with each new edition, the same expectation arouses: will it be that this time a future standout from one of the biggest clubs in the world will be revealed and, consequently, also from the Canarian national team?

Once in a while, this goal is met. Gabriel Jesus, Casemiro and Neymar are some of the stars of Tite’s team who had successful performances at Copinha when they were still teenagers.

But most of the big names emerging in the grassroots tournament fail to achieve that level of fame and performance. Some even go abroad to play, but end up somewhat forgotten there, defending less than expressive teams or playing in less important countries on the international stage.

We present below seven players from Copinha who are currently living in this situation: in a way, they are “lost” in some corner of the football world.

LUCAS GAUCHO

Attacker

30 years

Atlético Sanluqueño (ESP)

Companion of Casemiro and Lucas Moura at São Paulo who won the 2010 Copinha, the center forward ended the competition as top scorer and promised that he would solve the offensive problems of the Morumbi team. But Lucas Gaucho barely managed to play in the club’s main team, which revealed him and ended up becoming a pilgrim of the ball. In the last nine years, he has worked in Thailand, Vietnam, Oman, Japan, Lithuania, Israel, Bolivia, Kuwait and, since the beginning of the European season, he has worked in the third division of the Spanish Championship. Even playing at a lower level, the Brazilian rarely starts at Atlético Sanluqueño and has only scored three goals since joining the club.

RAFAEL MARTINS

Attacker

32 years old

Moreira (POR)

Image: Disclosure

Greatest scorer in the history of the Copa São Paulo, with 16 goals in three appearances, the center forward played in the competition for Juventus, in 2006, Internacional, in 2007, and Grêmio, in 2008, when he finished as top scorer in the edition. As a professional, his best moment in Brazilian football was the 2013 season, when he wore the Chapecoense shirt. Abroad since the second half of that year, he made a career playing in Spain, Portugal and China. A year ago, after three seasons in Asian football, he returned to Moreirense to compete in the Portuguese Championship. In 2021/22, they only scored four goals, but one of them was against the powerful Benfica.

DIEGO ROSE

steering wheel

19 years old

Lommel (BEL)

Image: Disclosure

Grêmio’s technical reference in the 2020 Copinha, the defensive midfielder was defeated at Gre-Nal, which decided the title, but got an even more valuable prize: he caught the attention of Pep Guardiola and ended up being signed by Manchester City. But Diego Rosa has not yet had opportunities in the team that leads the English Championship with ease. To gain international experience and adapt to football played in Europe, the Brazilian was loaned until the end of the season to Lommel, from the second division of Belgium, one of several clubs around the world that also belong to the UAE fund that he manages. the “Citizens”.

ADRYAN

Sock

27 years

Sion (SUI)

Image: Reproduction

Jersey 10 of the 2011 champion Flamengo, was promoted to the adult team by Vanderlei Luxemburgo soon after the competition. Compared to Zico, the biggest idol in the club’s history, the boy failed to take off and began, three years later, a series of loans that took him to Italy (Cagliari), England (Leeds) and France (Nantes). In 2017, he transferred to Sion, in Switzerland, a club that currently holds its economic rights, where it also did not establish itself. Over the last five seasons, it was transferred twice to Avaí and once to Kayserispor (Turkey). Despite wearing Sion’s jersey 10, he is rarely used in the top team and was loaned to the B team between August and September for some commitments valid by the third national division.

TALLES MAGNO

attacking midfielder

19 years old

New York City (USA)

Image: Reproduction / Instagram from New York City

Like Diego Rosa, the attacking midfielder also hit the crossbar at the Copa São Paulo, but today he is part of the list of players who are paid by the group that manages Manchester City. Vasco’s most talented name, who was runner-up in the youth tournament in 2019, Talles Magno started having chances in the first team in the first half of that year and seemed to be one of those players who would leave Brazil straight for an important club in Europe. But the boy’s fate was different. In May, he was traded with New York City and started playing in MLS (Major League Soccer). In his debut season in football in the United States, the former Vasco has already been crowned champion of the league. However, he was a reserve for practically the entire campaign.

BRUNO UVINI

Defender

30 years

FC Tokyo (JAP)

Image: Disclosure

Like Lucas Gaucho, he was part of the São Paulo squad that won the 2010 trophy. And as captain. The defender even made a good start to his career at Morumbi and even defended Santos and Napoli. But the last seasons of Bruno Uvini have not corresponded to what was expected of the defender at the time of the youth categories. Result: the defender spent three months unemployed at the turn of 2020 to 2021 and spent the last season being paid not to play in Japan (he played only eight games for FC Tokyo).

WENDEL

Attacker

21 years

Leixões (POR)

Image: Disclosure

Scorer of the goal that gave Flamengo its last Copa São Paulo title, four years ago, the striker ended up being “swallowed” by the enrichment of the rosé squad, which filled with medals and limited the space for young prospects. Wendel even played a few games for the first team of Fla, but soon saw the opportunities dwindle and moved to the smaller divisions of Portugal. Currently, he plays the Portuguese second for Leixões and is one of the team’s second top scorers this season, with three goals.