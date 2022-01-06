Home prices jump 5.3% in 2021, the highest since 2014 – News

The average price of the square meter built in Brazil rose 0.48% in December and ended 2021 with an increase of 5.29%. This is the biggest increase since 2014, according to the FipeZap Index, which tracks the behavior of the average sale value of residential properties in 50 cities.

The variation corresponds to a real fall (below inflation) of 3.66%, as expectations point to a 9.28% rise in the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) between January and December of last year.

Given the rises, the average price per square meter built in Brazil closed 2021 at R$7,874. Thus, to buy a standard property, with 65 m² and two bedrooms, it is necessary to spend, on average, R$ 511,810.

Cities

In 2021, only three of the 50 monitored cities ended the year with a nominal decline in the average sale price of residential properties: Santos (-2.07%), Campinas (-0.44%) and Niterói (-0.36%) .

On the other hand, 17 cities showed an increase above the accumulated inflation for the year, notably in: Itajaí (+23.77%), Itapema (+23.57%), Balneário Camboriú (+21.21%), Vila Velha (+ 20.24%), Vitória (+19.86%), Maceió (+18.5%), São José (+18.16%), Florianópolis (+15.74%), Curitiba (+15.41% ) and Goiânia (+13.7%).

The city of São Paulo kept the highest average price per square meter (BRL 9,708) and is followed by Rio de Janeiro (BRL 9,650), Balneário Camboriú (BRL 9,358), Itapema (BRL 8,856), Brasília ( R$8,788), Florianópolis (R$8,582) and Vitória (R$8,562).

The list of cities with the lowest average sale price for residential properties included Betim (R$ 3,091), São José dos Pinhais (R$ 3,788) and Pelotas (R$ 3,914).

