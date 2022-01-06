Horizon Call of the Mountain changes the meaning of AAA to VR says Forbidden West designer • Eurogamer.pt

Horizon Call of the Mountain changes the meaning of AAA to VR says Forbidden West designer • Eurogamer.pt

Sony has officially unveiled Horizon Call of the Mountain and according to one of the Forbidden West designers, it will be a game that will make its mark when it comes to virtual reality.

Chris James worked on Horizon Forbidden West, as one of the top open world designers, commented on Twitter that Horizon Call of the Mountain has been in development for some time and that it will surprise.

James didn’t work on this game for virtual reality, but he claims it will have a big impact among virtual reality enthusiasts.

“I didn’t work on it, but I promise this is going to change what AAA means to virtual reality. It’s amazing.”

Horizon Call of the Mountain is being co-developed with Firesprite Games for the PlayStation VR2.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

