Horoscope for all signs this Thursday, January 6, 2022

Know what will happen to your sign

This Thursday (06), Venus follows retrograde walking by the sun. Thus awakening the focus on our innermost soul desires, merging ego, vanity and essence.

The moon follows in fish, the sun in Capricorn. We will have the ability to create a life more connected to who we really are and what we deeply dream about. With this we turn to our emotional self, leaving patterns, to chase after shelved desires.

We need to control our emotions and take care of what is real now and what we would like to see concrete.

Aries

The day may bring the need for the Aries to better show his intentions. Yet this displeases the people around you.

Bull

A day of news for Taurus in the area of ​​friendships. Different people will be around you and that can be enriching. Open up to new learning.

Twins

The day calls for all your Gemini effort, with the sacrifices necessary to fulfill your wishes. It will be necessary to postpone some tasks. Know how to choose wisely what is needed today.

Cancer

Some relationships may need personal, professional and family adjustments. A good time for Cancer to rethink how to treat people.

Lion

Your spirit is in the same measure as your ambition. A day of great focus and productivity in Leo’s routine. Set boundaries and organize everything around you today.

Virgin

Virgo, the day can bring mistakes and some dangers. So beware of ego desires. You can delude yourself and believe in people or situations that are real traps.

Lb

The day brings the need to organize your Libran life. Your emotions can be intense and chaotic. And that can bring unnecessary challenges to your reality.

Scorpion

A day of cooperative work will reduce the agitation of the Corpian. The more you open up to help and partnerships, the more productive your routine will be.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius care, the day passes you apathy. Demanding from you patience. But new ideas and projects flow into the new cycle.

Capricorn

Peace and security establish the Capricorn’s routine. You may feel lonely today, but a few changes will make your goals successful.

Aquarium

The day calls for alert and Aquarian economy. It pays to save energy and not wear out. You can brag about receiving unusual help.

Fish

A day full of courage, intensity and energy. Piscean care, with exaggerations and lack of focus. Take the initiative to address what you want.