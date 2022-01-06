Hospital employees at RMC participate in the health program and together they eliminate almost 160 kg

A group of more than 100 employees at Hospital do Rocio, in Campo Largo, will start 2022 with better health and quality of life. After overcoming the most critical phases of the pandemic, the largest private hospital in COVID-19 in Paraná promoted the “You More Healthy” program, focused on quality of life and the recovery of employees’ self-esteem. After 45 days of the program, the result is added up to almost 160 kilos less and professionals with more self-esteem, enthusiasm and disposition.

Photo: Nelson Kon/Disclosure

This is the case of the nurse and coordinator of one of the hospital’s ICUs, Ivonete Aparecida Matozo dos Anjos. During the program, she eliminated 8 kg. “In addition to feeling prettier and with more self-esteem, I’ve improved a lot in relation to COVID’s sequels. My breath and my breathing are much better”, he said. Ivonete contracted COVID-19 in January of this year and spent six days in hospital.

She says that, in addition to the physical marks, COVID-19 also left emotional marks, difficult to be forgotten. “We lost a lot of friends and acquaintances. We also saw many families mourn the loss of a loved one. So, it’s something that will mark our lives forever,” he said.

In this process, Ivonete reported that taking care of herself ended up being left aside. “It looks like I slept in 2019 and I’m just waking up now,” he said. The nurse says that she had already tried, several times, to lose weight and adopt healthier lifestyle habits. “We, in the health area, usually work in more than one place. We are always running, doing shifts and eating wrong. In this program, I saw that, if we want to, we can do it”, he said.

Alexandre Mariath, the hospital’s HR director, points out that the program was created precisely with the aim of restoring the health and self-esteem of employees, who have gone through such difficult times in the last two years. “Our slogan is people who take care of people. And now, our objective was and continues to be to also take care of our employees and encourage them to take care of themselves in order to face the next challenges”, he stressed.

You Healthier Program

“You More Healthy” was led by physical educator, coach and author of the book “Tudo é Possível”, Alex Bronholo. He highlights the importance of a program like this having been provided to employees of a hospital.

“These employees took care of and take care of many people. Now is the time for them to look to themselves, and their bodies, for better health and quality of life. And this is reflected in all areas of life, in personal relationships, in performance at work, among others”, he said.

The program had three pillars: physical activity, nutrition and mentality. “In addition to physical activity and nutrition, we also work on issues related to people’s minds. Negative experiences or blockages can be the causes of their not being successful”, highlighted Bronholo.

On a weekly basis, employees received content inserted within these three pillars. To carry out physical activity, the hospital also formed partnerships for discounts at various institutions. If the preference was to exercise at home or in a park, for example, video classes were also made available. Regarding the nutrition pillar, a nutritionist passed on tips and suggestions for people to acquire healthier habits and have better quality of life.

This initiative is in addition to others already developed by the hospital to enhance and promote the health of professionals. Among the actions developed only at the end of the year, the Awards Festival, which presents several employees, the Best of the Year election and the tributes for length of service stand out.

About Hospital do Rocio

Hospital do Rocio is located in Campo Largo and has the capacity to carry out thousands of consultations per month, with a focus on high and medium complexity procedures. With a modern structure of 53 thousand square meters, the hospital has one of the largest number of beds and beds in the ICU – Intensive Care Unit in the same hospital structure in Brazil. During the pandemic, it was one of the main partners of the State of Paraná, as well as health plans, being the private hospital with the highest number of ICU beds and wards available for patients with COVID-19, serving around 19,000 patients during 2020 and 2021.