Hours after leaving hospital, Bolsonaro kicks the ball on the field and watches a game with country people in Goiás; video | Goiás

Hours after being discharged from hospital, president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) kicked a ball on the field where the game with countrymen is held, this Wednesday (5) night, in Goiás (see video above). The benefit game is organized by the singer Marrone, from the duo with Bruno, and has several famous people. Bolsonaro was hospitalized for two days in São Paulo due to an obstruction in the intestine.

The game “Amigos do Marrone against hunger” takes place at Clube do Trabalhador, in Buriti Alegre, in the south of the state. Among the invited artists were singer Felipe Araújo, actor Eri Johnson and football player Michael.

The president arrived in Buriti Alegre by helicopter, shortly before 8 pm. At the entrance to the city, a corridor with bars was set up, where residents were waiting for him.

Alongside the singer Marrone and the mayor of the municipality, André Chaves (PMDB), Bolsonaro greeted supporters (watch below). They were without facial masks.

Several vehicles from the Military and Federal Highway Police provide security at the location. The event, which began around 9 pm, was not on the president’s official agenda.

The president was discharged from Vila Nova Star Hospital this morning. The doctor who has been with the president since 2018, Antônio Luiz Macedo, said that the problem was caused by a shrimp that was not chewed correctly.

“I don’t have lunch, I eat it. The fish stew had some shrimp too, I ate and chewed the fish and ate the shrimp,” said Bolsonaro.

According to the doctor, Bolsonaro will have a special diet and walks in the coming weeks.

“The president is in very good health, recovering quickly. When I arrived [no hospital], the intestine was starting to work and the next day it was already working. The president will go on a special diet for a week and walks.”

This Tuesday (5), the need for Bolsonaro to undergo a new surgery was ruled out. The obstruction in the bowel has cleared with medication, and he can start a liquid diet. Doctors said the procedure is high risk and only considered in emergency cases.

