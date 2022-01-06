How Having ‘Lots of Money’ Become a Headache for Iceland’s Retirement System – Economics

Resource volume is almost double the GDP of the small island in the North Atlantic (photo: Reuters)

Building one of the most successful pension systems in the world presented an unusual challenge for Iceland.

The volume of resources raised with contributions reached such a large volume that the country was faced with the need to discuss the best way to invest the money that finances Icelanders’ pensions.

With assets nearly twice the size of the island’s economy, located in the North Atlantic, the government led by environmentalist and ecologist Katrn Jakobsdttir is touting the idea of ​​allowing companies that manage pension funds to make more investments abroad. Currently, the legislation limits the percentage to 50%.

“The system has gotten too big,” Finance Minister Bjarni Benediktsson told a local press conference in December.

“It goes without saying that we cannot limit all investment opportunities to the domestic market,” he added.

‘Consequence of its own success’

With an amount of resources of around US$50 billion, equivalent to something close to 200% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), “the system is now facing the consequences of its own success”, says Hans van Meerten, professor of pension law University of Utrecht, Netherlands, in an interview with BBC Mundo, BBC Spanish-language service.

Iceland has a mandatory contribution pension system, explains the researcher, as do many European economies. Participation, however, is compulsory even for self-employed workers, adds van Meerten, while in most European countries it is not mandatory.

Minimum age for retirement in the country is 67 in the private sector and 65 in the public (photo: Getty Images)

Unlike countries like the Netherlands, the country also gives taxpayers more freedom when choosing a pension fund.

This type of feature ends up distinguishing the system from almost everyone else.

The country’s pension system became “the best pension system in the world” in October, according to the Global Pension Index prepared by the Mercer-CFA Institute, a recognized measure that compares pension systems in 43 countries each year, accounting for around 65% of the world population.

The ranking assigns different score values ​​distributed among three main categories: system sufficiency (which weights 40% in the assessment), sustainability (35%) and regulatory environment (25%).

In 2021, Iceland achieved 84.2 points, the best performance on the list, having as its strengths what was considered a “relatively generous” public pension, a well-regulated and administered private pension system, in addition to a high level of contributions.

Netherlands and Denmark occupied second and third places, respectively.

Iceland is “very well prepared for the time bomb we see everywhere: aging,” says van Meerten.

“It has a unique combination of public and private pensions that largely prevents old-age poverty for workers and non-workers.”

how the system works

In short, the system operates on three pillars: a public pension system financed by the state, another to which workers and employers contribute, and a voluntary private pension system.

The public system, financed with taxes, has two modalities: a basic one, which includes the entire population, except those with higher income, and a complementary one, which also has limits on personal income.

The second pillar, labor, supported by social security contributions from workers and companies, provides for a minimum contribution of 12% on wages, with 4% paid by employees and 8% by employers.

Due to the work of labor unions, however, the most recurrent contribution is slightly higher, 15.5%, with a rate of 11.5% for companies and the same 4% for workers.

The law establishes that, for those who have contributed over 40 years, the retirement amount must be at least 56% of the average income obtained in the years of work, with the benefit paid for life, according to the Organization’s data for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The final value depends on the financial performance of the funds – according to the rules, however, the income from the investments must, at a minimum, be linked to the inflation rate.

Workers in the private sector can retire at 67 and those in the public sector at 65. Most Icelanders, however, remain in the labor market even beyond the age limit to try to achieve better benefits.

Protect yourself from big risks

With just 370,000 inhabitants and an economy heavily dependent on tourism, Iceland has not been immune to the fluctuations of global economic cycles.

The financial crisis of 2008, for example, paralyzed its huge banking sector, nearly wiped out the national stock market and caused the pension system to lose more than 20% of its resources.

As a result, the country decided to be more cautious and protect itself against a wave of international financial risks.

More than a decade later, however, many investment funds are approaching the limit for investing in assets abroad, and requests have multiplied for the legal investment limits to be relaxed.

The Icelandic Pension Fund Association, the association that represents financial entities, advocates the total elimination of the investment limit or, alternatively, the establishment of a ceiling of 60% to 65%.

Islands pension system considered the best in the world (photo: Getty Images)

There is an intense debate around the topic, since the greater the exposure to the international market, the greater the risk that the country will feel the effects and of a possible new crisis.

In this sense, the authorities have repeated that any increase in the internationalization of pension funds must be done gradually and in line with the evolution of the domestic economy.

Critics of the proposal argue that a major shift could destabilize the local currency at a time when Iceland faces a contraction in the tourism sector due to the covid-19 pandemic.

At the height of the health crisis in 2020, the Central Bank of islands even signed an agreement with pension funds to suspend investments abroad for six months precisely with the aim of protecting the exchange rate.

