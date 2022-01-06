How much is R$ 10 thousand in the Nubank account after the Selic rise?

Nubank is one of the main digital banks currently used in Brazil, with more than 40 million customers, being known for offering a credit card without an annual fee and with several benefits.

Therefore, fintech has also started to be used as an investment tool by Brazilians, as it yields 100% Interbank Deposit Code (CDI) for its users. This percentage is very close to what is offered by Selic, which is around 9.25%.

Other companies, such as Mercado Pago, C6 Bank and PagBank, also have a similar percentage to Nubank.

However, the profit of the digital bank, when compared to other traditional savings income, is much higher. Thus, investing through Nubank can be a good option, as it is possible to earn your money just by depositing it in the account, without having to carry out any other financial transaction to profit.

Even though it is a digital banking platform, keeping capital in the company is safe, as the company is monitored by the Credit Guarantee Fund and the limit to protect its customers is R$ 250,000 per CPF.

income calculation

As mentioned earlier, the Nubank account yields 100% of the CDI to its customers. This fee has a value of 0.10 per percent less in relation to Selic, which, at the moment, is at 9.25%.

Therefore, the customer who keeps capital in the fintech account will have a profit of 9.15% a year and from 0.7625% monthly.

If compared to savings, the monthly profit will be 0.50%, which is a fixed value when the Selic rate is greater than 8.5%. Therefore, investing in fintech yields more than traditional savings.

How much profit is R$ 10 thousand in the Nubank account?

Based on the income calculation, let’s understand how much profit BRL 10 thousand in fintech’s account after the high of the Selic.

The value of R$ 10 thousand at Nubank will yield around BRL 915 in 12 months, which in total will be BRL 10,915. Monthly, the profit from this investment is BRL 76.25.

For more information about digital bank investments, just visit the website of Nubank.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com