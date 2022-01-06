‘I cried a lot’ · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will have a premonition and will be frightened in In Times of the Emperor. The young woman will wake up feeling bad after a bad dream. “I used to cry a lot”, he will tell. The doctor won’t even imagine that she will be about to experience a disgrace when she is enslaved by Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the scenes that will air next Monday (10) in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serial, Samuel’s ex-fiancée (Michel Gomes) appears shaken in the casino. She won’t even touch breakfast.

“You didn’t eat almost anything. That way you could have a weakness”, warns Vitória (Maria Clara Gueiros). “I’m not hungry at all”, the girl will justify. Clemência (Dani Barros) will offer the guest an orange juice.

“I had such a bad dream tonight… A dream where I cried a lot,” will explain Dolores’ (Daphne Bozaski) sister. “Sometimes I also have every nightmare”, will comment Hilário’s mother (Theo de Almeida Lopes).

“I woke up with a strange feeling. Will something happen to Samuel?”, asks the health professional, worried about her lover who will have returned to fight in the Paraguayan War (1864-1870). “You’re like that because he went to war, but there wasn’t even time for him to get there. The trip takes days,” said the archaeologist.

“I know. I so wanted to get along with him, I really didn’t want him to go to war,” Pilar laments. “Nothing will happen, you’ll see,” explained Clemencia.

“And when he returns, I’m sure you’ll understand each other”, will wish Teresa Cristina’s friend (Leticia Sabatella). “God hear you. My heart sinks just knowing that Samuel is so far away from me”, will vent Gabriela Medvedovski’s character.

Pilar becomes Solano López’s slave

However, the girl’s dream will serve as a reminder of her own fate. The doctor will decide to run after Samuel and will go to war as a volunteer to take care of the wounded soldiers. During a fight between Brazilian and Paraguayan troops, Pilar will be lost and captured by the enemy.

“I like people like that: with a lot of courage and little sense. Your friends were luckier, they escaped. Were they going to join the allies, in the camp? What’s your name?” Solano López will ask. “My name is Pilar”, the doctor will reply, without imagining the fate that awaits her.

Next, Elisa (Lana Rhodes) will ask what her husband intends to do with the prisoner. “I don’t know. Kill? Arrest? Make her a slave. Brazilians are so fond of having slaves. I’ve just won my first slave”, will deliver the dictator, who will still harass the girl.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the exhibition of Além da Ilusão.

