“I had a scare on the flight”, says Maiara after an incident

With a relaxed atmosphere, Maiara and Maraisa did a brief live on Instagram to talk about the Maiara plane incident this Tuesday, 4. The aircraft that took the singer from Navegantes to São Paulo had to make an emergency landing at Hercílio Luz International Airport, in Florianópolis.

According to Infraero, a bird collided with the turbine and caused the setback. All passengers on flight LA3275, from Latam, transferred from the flight and there were no injuries. The airline explains, in a note, that the event, called ‘bird strike’, makes the plane have to land – which is considered a common procedure.

On social networks, Maiara explained what happened: “I want to thank all of you for your concern. I was scared on the flight. We went to take a flight from Navegantes to São Paulo at night and then a bird entered the turbine, but we went down in Floripa and, thank God, everything worked out,” he said.

The singer’s sister, on the other hand, vented: “Guys, I’ll tell you, 2022 has already started with great emotions. Maiara has already started scaring us.”

Maraisa also said that she checked her sister’s social networks to find out about her. “I was hunting Maiara too… the news came out and I ‘buggy’. Then, I went looking for Maiara in the stories and she posted a churros. She had just posted a churros! All over Brazil looking for the girl and the girl. a churros”, has fun.

Maiara and Maraisa performed in Barretos, in the interior of São Paulo, at the Hospital do Amor, on the night of Wednesday, 6. “Now let’s work, let’s help Barretos Cancer Hospital and put on a special show. And 2022 is on. everything, let’s go up”, concludes Maiara.