‘I pay colleagues’ salaries’ · TV news

Announced this Thursday (6) as a humor booster at BBB22, Paulo Vieira needled the former presenter of the reality show, Tiago Leifert, and made a joke paraphrasing a controversial speech by the former titleholder of Big Brother Brasil. “I joined just so I could say that I pay the salaries of my global colleagues,” wrote Fábio Porchat’s friend on Twitter.

At the end of 2021, bullshit involving Ícaro Silva and Leifert dominated Globo’s backstage. The actor was tipped as a possible name on BBB22, but he chafed at the audience’s assumptions and called the reality show “mediocre entertainment.” The presenter didn’t like what he read and said the review was a “gratuitous assault” on the person who probably paid his salary. All the fuss divided the broadcaster’s cast.

Vieira arrived to set even more fire to the discord and recalled the war between famous people in his announcement of participation in the program. “Now no one can hold me back! This moment is my yes! I’m happy to get paid to do what I’ve always done for free!”, added the comedian.

Paulo Vieira at BBB22

Paulo Vieira will have a comedy show at Big Brother Brasil 22, entitled Big Therapy. He will make ironic analyzes about the behavior of the participants and will have a straight chat with those eliminated from the reality show. The objective will be to speculate what is going on in the brothers’ heads.

“I’m going to speak what people at home think and never thought they’d hear on television. The public can expect me to have a lot of fun, above all. That’s how I try to do my job and I like it,” he said. he in an interview published by Globo.

This year, Rafael Portugal will not participate in the comedy at Big Brother Brasil. Dani Calabresa was chosen to take his place at CAT BBB. The BBB – A Elimination (Multishow) will be led by Bruno de Luca and Ana Clara Lima. Big Brother Brasil 22 opens on January 17, with a performance by Tadeu Schmidt.

See here the acid post by Paulo Vieira: