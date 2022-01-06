‘I was never loved’ · TV News

The main villain of In Times of the Emperor, Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will open his heart about the reasons that led him to become such an unpleasant and mean guy. The politician will visit Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in the asylum and explain that the lack of affection in his entire life has left him bitter. “I was never loved,” the deputy will whine in the six o’clock soap opera.

The corrupt will intensify his evils starting next week in the plot of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. He will find the whereabouts of Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski), throw Nelio (João Pedro Zappa) off a cliff and kidnap baby Mercedes.

The madman will still punish his ex-wife for the horn he took with a stay in the asylum. Victorious, Tonico will still make a point of visiting her: “When Mommy died, I was a tactician. If she loved me, I didn’t even feel it. My father looked at me as if I were a nuisance,” the man will recall during the conversation.

“Funny, all my life, only Nelio was my friend. He was the only one who liked me,” the antagonist will complete about the former assistant, who supposedly was killed by him. Before she was silent, Dolores replied: “Until I really know you. Nélio is good, he doesn’t know evil when he sees it.”

Tonico will be stirred by his ex-wife’s anger and reveal why he’s been so cruel: “Well, I see in people’s eyes what they think of me. I know, without needing to speak. I know what you think. that I am. Maybe I was like that. Because I didn’t want to disappoint anyone,” he concluded.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). The soap opera now enters its final stretch. On February 7th, the premiere of Além da Ilusão is scheduled at 6 pm.

