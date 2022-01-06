‘I won’t break the club’

President-elect says he will invest in reinforcements as long as they meet the club’s financial reality

Leila Pereira used the press conference this Wednesday (5) to send a message to those who believe that the palm trees will pay surreal values ​​in search of a new shirt 9.

Along with football director Anderson Barros, the president-elect said she did not believe in the “good and cheap” policy used by the club at other times, but said that will not “break” the club just to hire a medallion.

“The values ​​are unfeasible. I will not sacrifice Palmeiras to pay an amount that is incompatible with the Brazilian reality. When I say that it’s not that I won’t invest. I will always invest. I don’t believe in good and cheap, do you remember this phrase and what happened in the past? Football is a high investment. We have to be as assertive as possible. And I will try to do this correctly and responsibly,” stated the director.

“We are making changes in the squad, looking for new athletes, but always with responsibility. I’ll be very clear: I won’t break Palmeiras. As long as I’m president of Palmeiras, this won’t happen”, guaranteed Leila, who served the last years as the main sponsor of the club, for Crefisa.

Palmeiras has already signed goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, midfielder Eduard Atuesta and striker Rafael Navarro, in addition to forward the adjustment with the Jailson steering wheel. The search is now for a left-handed defender and a reference striker who is enough to start.

Searching for names for shirt 9 runs into economic situations. The club even offered US$12.5 million (R$71 million) by Valentín Castellanos, from New York FC, but the American team only accepts to talk from US$ 15 million (R$ 85 million).

In addition to Castellanos, they were surveyed Yuri Alberto (International), Kaio Jorge (Juventus), João Pedro (Cagliari) and even Edinson Cavani (Manchester United), but there was no agreement with anyone. The search for the future owner of shirt 9 continues.