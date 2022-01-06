Ibama gives in to automakers and extends deadline for production of more polluting cars – 01/05/2022 – Market

IBAMA (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) gave in to the automakers’ requests and extended for three months the deadline for adapting new cars to a new stage of environmental legislation.

The standard established by the seventh phase of the Proconve (Vehicle Emission Control Program) provided that light cars produced from January 1st should emit less pollutants than models made in 2021. The list of harmful substances includes carbon monoxide, oxide of nitrogen, hydrocarbons and soot.

However, about half of the automakers installed in the country have incomplete cars in their yards due to lack of parts. If there was no change in the deadline, these models could not be completed this year, as they would not meet the new standard.

In early December, Anfavea claimed that the change was not simple. According to Luiz Carlos Moraes, president of the organization, there are many changes in the gas after-treatment systems, with new components and even changes in engine power.

With the new deadline, companies will have until March 31 to complete the unfinished cars. The review was published on December 30 in the Official Gazette.

The IBAMA text says that the change considers “a reason for force majeure arising from the destabilization of the supply chains for components for the Brazilian automotive sector, due to the crisis caused by the internationally important pandemic caused by the coronavirus”.

The brand new cars not suitable for Proconve 7 that are ready in the first quarter may be sold until June 30th.

According to IBAMA, vehicles whose assembly was not completed in time would have the LCVM (License for the Use of Vehicle or Engine Configuration) expired – therefore, they should be destroyed. The institute said, through a note, that this would generate a problem of environmental liabilities, in addition to economic impacts.

However, several brands could adapt their cars following the original deadline, which can be seen in the accumulation of releases at the turn of the year. There are also a considerable number of models and versions coming out of line.

Fiat, for example, launched the Pulse compact SUV and updated the Fiorino van, which is now compliant with the new emissions standard. At the same time, the automaker of Italian origin took the Uno, Dobló and Siena models out of line, in addition to ending the offer of the 1.8 flex engine.

General Motors “retired” the Chevrolet Joy in the domestic market. The model still used the 1.0 flex four-cylinder engine, while the new generation Onix is ​​equipped with a three-cylinder version.

The Japanese Honda and Toyota also present new configurations of their 1.5 engines, while the French Renault is working on the renewal of the Kwid, which will become more economical.