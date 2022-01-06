Ibaneis confirms cancellation of Carnival parties in DF

Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) said, this Thursday (6/1), that he will cancel Carnival parties in the Federal District. The information was confirmed by the governor to the column this morning.

Initially, public and private parties are suspended.

The suspension of commemorations historically known as clusters occurs amid cases of the new variant of Covid-19, Ômicron, and flurone (double infection of influenza and Covid-19). The country also registers an increase in the transmission rate of the pandemic disease.

“It will be very difficult to have Carnival parties in DF”, says Ibaneis

The transmission rate of the new coronavirus reached 1.27 in the Federal District, an index released by the Health Department in the Wednesday epidemiological bulletin (5/1).

According to experts, a transmission rate above 1 represents an advance in the pandemic. When the index is below this line, it signals disease control.

In Brazil

The DF joins at least 10 Brazilian capitals that canceled the street Carnival in 2022. The increase in cases of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 and influenza A H3N2 in Brazil led mayors to hammer out the decision not to host the revelry this year.

At least 10 capitals have not yet defined whether it will be feasible to hold the event. So far, only Recife has provisionally decided to suspend Carnival, but it does not rule out the possibility of reassessment.

Traditional parties, such as those in the street blocks in Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Salvador (BA), will not take place this year. If there were still doubts about the realization of the events, the outbreaks of Covid-19 and flu after New Year’s Eve parties ruined the prospects.