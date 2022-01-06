Ibaneis wants to start vaccination in children one day after the doses arrive

posted on 01/05/2022 20:50 / updated on 01/05/2022 20:50
(credit: Lúcio Bernardo Jr./Agência Brasília)
The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), confirmed to the mail which intends to start vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 years against covid-19 one day after the arrival of the immunizers. However, the head of Buriti said that he has not yet received from the Ministry of Health a certain date for receiving the shipment.
According to the Ministry, the first batch of vaccines for the pediatric group should arrive in Brazil on the next 13th. Distribution to the states should start the following day. In a press conference held this Wednesday (1/5), minister Marcelo Queiroga released the rules for this new stage of the immunization campaign.
The ministry also abandoned the idea of charging a doctor’s prescription to apply the vaccine to children. Decision took place after public consultation.
About vaccination in children, the folder highlighted the following guidelines:
- Vaccination will be in descending order, that is, it will start with the oldest children, aged 11, to the youngest, aged 5, with priority given to those with comorbidity or permanent disability and to quilombola and indigenous children;
- The two doses of the vaccine will be applied at an interval of 8 weeks (two months), longer than the 21 days provided for in the package insert. According to Rosa Leite Melo, Covid-19’s Coping Secretary, this longer period brings more security and reduces the chances of adverse effects;
- The Ministry of Health advises parents to seek medical advice before immunization, but there is no requirement for a prescription to apply the vaccine;
- Priority will be given to those with comorbidity or permanent disability. Children living in a home with people with a high degree of high-risk covid-19 development will also be given priority;
- Written authorization will only be necessary if there is no father, mother or guardian present at the time of application of the immunizing agent.