Ibaneis wants to start vaccination in children one day after the doses arrive

posted on 01/05/2022 20:50 / updated on 01/05/2022 20:50



(credit: Lúcio Bernardo Jr./Agência Brasília)

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), confirmed to the mail which intends to start vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 years against covid-19 one day after the arrival of the immunizers. However, the head of Buriti said that he has not yet received from the Ministry of Health a certain date for receiving the shipment.

According to the Ministry, the first batch of vaccines for the pediatric group should arrive in Brazil on the next 13th. Distribution to the states should start the following day. In a press conference held this Wednesday (1/5), minister Marcelo Queiroga released the rules for this new stage of the immunization campaign.

The ministry also abandoned the idea of ​​charging a doctor’s prescription to apply the vaccine to children. Decision took place after public consultation.

About vaccination in children, the folder highlighted the following guidelines: