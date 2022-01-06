Ibovespa accelerates losses with Fed and pessimism about local spending | finance

Amidst the pessimism of local investors with the discussions about the Public spending in the election year, the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed) significantly worsened the sentiment of global financial agents, indicating that members of the American central bank can accelerate the withdrawal of monetary stimulus in the United States . With that, the Ibovespa it accelerated the losses that it had been showing throughout the day and closed with a significant drop, returning to close to the lowest levels observed in 2021.

The main index of the Brazilian stock market fell 2.42%, to 101,005.64 points, close to the intraday low of 100,850 points. It was the smallest closing since November 30th.. The financial volume traded on the Ibovespa in today’s trading session was BRL 22.54 billion, slightly lower than the daily average of last year, of BRL 23.5 billion.

The pessimism of local agents has been noticed since the first trading session of 2022. Amid pressure from public servants for salary readjustments and negative signals from presidential candidates on fiscal issues, local assets went through the third consecutive trading session of depreciation.

Even before the Fed’s minutes, the Ibovespa was already operating at a drop of more than 1%. Market professionals also attribute the downward movement observed in local shares to redemptions in equity and multimarket funds, a factor that forces managers to liquidate shares, creating a negative dynamic in prices.

The release of the document, however, further worsened the negative trajectory of the Ibovespa. Fed members signaled greater discomfort with high inflation at their meeting held last month and, in addition to discussions related to the reduction in asset purchases and the process of rising interest rates in the country, the beginning also entered the radar of financial agents. the process of reducing the institution’s balance of assets.

“Almost all participants agreed that it would likely be appropriate to start the balance sheet reduction at some point after the first increase for the Fed Funds rate. increase in the interest rate than in the previous experience of the Committee”, says an excerpt from the minutes of the document.

In another, “many members” assessed that the appropriate pace of asset balance reduction would likely be faster than during the previous episode of monetary policy normalization.

“The Fed has given a tone that it is more in line with accelerating than slowing interest rate hikes. In other words, the message was that the probability is greater of four interest rate hikes in 2022 than of two”, said RPS Capital’s global equity manager, Alex Gonçalves.

According to him, in the last seven months, the Fed had taken a stance that it would not raise interest rates, given that inflation was transitory, it would not stop buying bonds anytime soon and that there was no need to reduce the balance of assets. “Months later, the Fed will raise interest rates – and the bias is upwards -, it will stop repurchasing bonds and, in addition, it will start selling assets. It went from ‘transient inflation’ to the ‘hawk’ tip of the day for at night,” says the manager.

In this context, actions related to the technology sector were once again the negative highlights of the day. Locaweb ON dropped 12.78%, Méliuz ON lost 9%, Positivo ON closed down 8.69%, and Banco Inter units dropped 5.35%. In the three trading sessions of 2022, shares decreased 21.20%, 18.83%, 17.06% and 19.50%, in the same order as listed above.