Ibovespa accelerates lower and drops more than 2% after the Fomc minutes come with a harder tone; dollar goes to BRL 5.70

The Ibovespa saw its decline accelerate to 1.97%, at 101,475 points, at 4:30 pm (Eastern time) after the Federal Reserve published the minutes of the last meeting of the monetary policy committee, the Fomc.

The fall of the main index of the Brazilian stock market takes place in parallel with the rise in the income of treasuries Americans – those maturing in ten years, for example, rose 4.3 basis points at 4:30 pm, to 1.70%, right after the publication of the document.

The commercial dollar, which fell for most of the day, now rises, advancing 0.27%, to R$5.704 in purchases and R$5.705 in sales.

The highlight, in the publication, was the fact that the Federal Reserve’s leaders assumed that inflation is above expectations, having ceased to be transitory, and that the conditions for raising interest rates may be reached soon.

In addition, the Fed also indicated not only tapering (or reducing the pace of buying assets) but also reducing the size of its balance sheet.

“As much as the Fed has brought good news, saying, for example, that the labor market has brought very positive data and that the Ômicron variant does not change the projections for the economy practically at all, the concern with inflation dominated the market’s attention”, explains Henrique Esteter, market specialist at InfoMoney. “The signs that the rise in interest rates could happen sooner than expected shook the stock exchanges.”

For Rodrigo Franchini, head of institutional relations at Monte Bravo, the minutes were tough. “She claims that inflation will be controlled anyway, that the rise in interest rates will happen for sure and that tappering will not be changed, ending in March and full stop”, he comments.

The Dow Jones, at 4:35 pm, dropped 0.40%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.99% and the Nasdaq, 2.13%.

Next meeting, in March, can already count on higher interest rates

The speeches by the Fed directors make investors even more attentive to the next meeting, which takes place in March. The negotiation of future interest rates in the United States, right after the publication, shows that there is about 70% of a rise coming in the third month of this year.

“When a Central Bank of an emerging country, such as Brazil, talks about permanent inflation, this is often not a big deal, as it is often due to the currency devaluation and higher spending on imports. When a first-rate market, however, says something like that, it’s that the animal is really catching on”, explains Franchini.

Also according to the partner at Monte Bravo, the withdrawal of stimulus by the Fed has a prominent role in emerging economies, as it reduces the flow of capital to them. “The investment trend in emerging countries is falling and these nations need to make even more efforts to become more attractive to investors”, he explains.

As Brazil faces a series of fiscal problems, the way the market prices the country becoming more attractive is through the increase in interest rates here. The interest curve rises, as a result, as a block. The DI contract maturing in January 2023 is increased by one basis point to 12.05%. The rate for January 2025 advances 1.5 basis points, to 11.30%. The rate for the same month of 2027, rises 0.8 point, to 11.17%.

“If the Brazilian stock market, while abroad there was a sequence of breaking historical highs, managed to close 2021 with a very large drop, now you can imagine with the international market losing strength with the reduction of liquidity”, concluded Esteter.

