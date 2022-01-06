Ibovespa accelerates to fall and falls more than 2% after Fed minutes tougher By Reuters

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main stock index accelerated the fall on Wednesday, after the (Fed) revealed discussions for an increase in earlier than expected and a reduction in the general asset portfolio to contain the rise in the United States.

At 5:05 pm, the drop was 2.33%, to 101,100 points. The financial volume of the session was 22.9 billion reais.

The Ibovespa, which had already fallen by more than 1.5%, accelerated along with the US stock exchanges after the release of the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the Fed, which took place in December. The minutes were read by the market as harsher in the direction of tightening monetary policy in the US.

Petrobras (SA:) exerted the greatest pressure on the index, despite the rise in the , while Vale (SA:) was the main and one of the few increases.

The fell 1.4% on Wall Street and the Composite fell 2.7%.

In a statement released along with the monetary policy decision in December, the Fed had signaled that its inflation target was met and that it will close in March purchases of bonds adopted during the pandemic, paving the way for three increases of 0.25 percentage point in the interest rate until the end of 2022.

(By Andre Romani)

