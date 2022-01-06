Ibovespa drops more than 2% after Fed minutes; Dollar closes high, at R$ 5.71

The Ibovespa, the main Brazilian stock index, ended a fall of more than 2% this Wednesday (5), in a negative session abroad, after the Federal Reserve (Fed) revealed that it discussed an increase in interest rates before expectations and a reduction in its overall asset portfolio.

The minutes of the last meeting of the last monetary policy meeting of the US central bank were released in the afternoon and its content was read by the market as a tougher stance by the institution against inflation in the country.

According to preliminary data, the Ibovespa fell 2.44% to 100,982.80 points, the biggest drop since November 26th. At the minimum, the index broke the barriers of 101,000 points. The financial volume was R$ 27.8 billion.

already the dollar rose on Wednesday and ended trading at R$ 5.71, the third increase in a row in the first days of trading in 2022, reflecting the release of the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve.

Despite the more optimistic external scenario, with fewer concerns regarding the Ômicron variant, the risk of fiscal imbalance, with more government spending, has weighed negatively on the Brazilian market, as well as the expectation of higher interest rates in the United States.

The North American currency advanced 0.41%, to R$ 5.712, the highest value since December 21, 2021. The futures contract of the North American currency had a high of 0.67%, to R$ 5.717, around the 5:10 pm At the same time, the Ibovespa retreated 2.46%, to 100,968 thousand points.

On Tuesday (4), the dollar rose 0.44%, closing at R$ 5.69, while the Ibovespa retreated 0.39%, to 103,515.10 points.

The possibility of higher interest rates in the United States impacts the domestic market. As the North American market is the safest in the world, the country’s treasury bonds naturally attract global resources, and are even more attractive with the prospect of higher yields.

This flow does not help the Brazilian stock exchange, in an already bad environment amidst uncertainties in the economic scenario.

In this trading session, the central bank held an auction of up to 17 thousand traditional foreign exchange swap contracts for the purpose of rolling over the maturity of March 2, 2022.

Only four stocks rose, with the BRF (BRFS3) having the highest increase, driven by the elevation of the recommendation by the Credit Suisse.

Among the lows, the drop in oil prices after the announcement by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) of high production made PetroRio (PRIO3) the negative highlight of the day. The 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) was also among the main setbacks on Wednesday.

Technology actions, such as Locaweb (LWSA3) and Méliuz (CASH3) were also among the worst performers, due to risks to the sector with a higher interest rate in Brazil.

With information from Reuters and Priscila Yazbek, from CNN