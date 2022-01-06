Ibovespa futures rose slightly after three days of falling; Fomc minutes remain on the radar

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

The Ibovespa futures opened the business this Thursday (6) at a slight increase, with a slight advantage over the indexes in New York, which operate with mixed trends in the futures market. Yesterday, the stock exchanges reacted to the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States. The draft surprised investors, bringing a more hawkish (harder against inflation) than expected, increasing the risk aversion sentiment in the markets.

“We expected the minutes of the December meeting to be relatively irrelevant. […] Clearly, we were quite wrong about our initial expectations and the draft actually changed the outlook for monetary policy,” wrote Alberto J. Bernal, chief global strategist at XP.

Given a very tight job market, in which employers adjust wages to retain workers, and escalating inflation, the Fed is considering raising interest rates ahead of schedule. According to market projections, there is a 71% chance of this adjustment occurring in March.

“The posture more hawkish made us change our view on the start of the interest rate hike from June to March and on the number of rate increases in 2022 from two to three,” says the XP report.

With higher interest rates in the United States, US Treasury bonds are more profitable and tend to attract capital that was allocated to stocks, especially in emerging countries.

At 9:15 am (Eastern time), the futures index maturing in February 2022 rose 0.13%, to 101,790 points.

The commercial dollar operated at a low of 0.19%, at R$ 5,700 in purchases and R$ 5,701 in sales. The dollar futures for February operates at a low of 0.14% to BRL 5.727.

In futures interest, the DI for January 2023 retreated four basis points, at 12.07%; the DI for January 2025 was down one basis point, to 11.42%; and the DI for January 2027 retreated one basis points, at 11.31%.

A prominent indicator on the domestic agenda, industrial production had a negative monthly change of 0.2% in November, below market expectations, which expected an increase of 0.1%. It was the sixth negative result in a row. In comparison with November 2020, the industry retreated 4.4%.

“The negative result of industrial production reinforces the view that GDP should not grow in the fourth quarter. Despite a marginal improvement in supply chain bottlenecks, the slowdown in demand and the rise in basic interest rates should continue to keep the industry fragile in the coming months. We only expect a slight growth for December, insufficient to make the sector show positive variation in the fourth quarter”, says João Leal, economist at Rio Bravo.

In New York, futures indices operate with mixed trends, but with little breath. Dow Jones futures rose 0.18%, while S&P500 futures traded near stability and Nasdaq futures fell 0.41%. Technology stocks are more penalized by the prospect of higher interest rates, as the adjustment directly reflects on the capital costs of companies in the process of expansion.

In Europe, the indices today reflect the Federal Reserve’s minutes, as the stock exchanges were closed when the draft was released yesterday, in the late afternoon. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index, which brings together shares of companies from 17 countries across the continent, fell by 1.19%.

Asian stock markets closed Thursday in decline, with negative highlights for listed papers in Japan, following the pace of US papers the day before. In Hong Kong, however, the Hang Seng Index closed higher, partially reversing losses in tech stocks that had been recorded on Wednesday.

In the segment of commodities, oil prices operate at a high: Brent barrel traded at US$ 81.68, up 1.09%; that of WTI rose 1.19%, to US$ 78.78.

corporate radar

The corporate news this Thursday (06) highlights Gol (GOLL4), which registered a 15.2% increase in demand for the company’s flights in the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition, Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) reported that capital increase in the amount of R$4.8 billion approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting lost effect.

The Mateus Group (GMAT3) and d1000 (DMVF3) announced their respective expansion plans for this year.

Rede D’Or (RDOR3) reported that its affiliate Hospital Proncor acquired a 100% stake in Hospital Santa Marina.

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) said that the share offering of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) will be held in mid-March and that the pricing of the state-owned shares, within the capitalization process, will be made in April .

Gol (GOLL4) released its December operating preview showing that total demand (measured per passenger kilometer RPK) advanced 15.2% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2020.

The offer (seat kilometer offered, ASK) advanced 13% between October and December compared to the same period in 2020.

The occupancy rate in the fourth quarter, in turn, increased 1.6 percentage points, to 82.6%, while departures rose 22.3% and total seats grew 19.8%.

In addition, Gol informed the conclusion of the corporate reorganization that resulted in the transfer of all common shares issued by the company held by the Fundo de Investimento em Participações Volluto to the Mobi fund, a vehicle wholly owned by the company’s controlling shareholders, as well as the transfer of 10,846,688 preferred shares issued by the company, owned by PATH (Panamerican Air Transportation Holding) to PATH-Brazil LLC, a vehicle that is also fully owned by the Company’s controlling shareholders.

According to information supplied by Bloomberg, Braskem’s controlling shareholders have defined the banks that will coordinate a subsequent offer of preferred shares of the company, which could move around R$ 8.3 billion, people with knowledge of the matter pointed out to the agency. The plan is to carry out the follow-on by the end of January, people said.

Carrefour (CRFB3)

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) informed yesterday (5) that the capital increase in the amount of R$ 4.8 billion approved at the EGM had no effect.

The increase was conditional on the publication of the IR reform bill, which did not appear in the DOU until December 31, 2021.

Matthew Group (GMAT3)

Grupo Mateus (GMAT3) broke the record for openings for the second consecutive year, with 44 new stores in 2021.

With the openings in December, Grupo Mateus ended 2021 with 202 stores in operation, 61 retail stores, 42 cash-and-carry stores and 99 electronic stores.

For 2022, the company remains optimistic with a bold plan of expansion, in six states in the Northeast Region (Bahia, Pernambuco, Paraíba, Alagoas, Sergipe and Rio Grande do Norte).

XP sees the statement as positive and in line with expectations, as they had a forecast of 40 openings for the year in the model. “We reiterate our purchase recommendation for the paper and target price of R$ 10 per share”, he points out.

The d1000 (DMVF3) expects to open 10 stores and expand 20 in 2022. The company said it has finalized the expected expansion plan for 2021, with the opening of 30 new stores, 26 by the third quarter and 4 over the fourth quarter of 2021.

“In the same way that the openings are a strong lever for the network’s sales growth, all the expansions

carried out in recent years have also confirmed equally great potential for increasing sales, with investments smaller than those required in store openings and significant returns in the short term”, highlighted the company in a statement.

The company emphasized that the projections presented are estimates and, therefore, do not constitute a promise of performance (positive or negative), so that they may be revised. Any updates to the indicators will be disclosed to the market together with the quarterly financial results and annual financial statements, he highlighted.

XP highlights seeing the announcement as positive: “although it differs from our estimates (opening of 40 stores in 2022), it should require less investment and a lower level of pre-operational expenses”, he says. Analysts reiterate a neutral recommendation, with a target price of R$7.50 per share.

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) said that the Eletrobras share offering will be held in mid-March and that the pricing of the state-owned shares, within the capitalization process, will be made in April.

The schedule was presented by BNDES at the public hearing on Eletrobras’ privatization process.

The extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to discuss the privatization of Eletrobras should take place in February, according to the schedule presented by Leonardo Mandelblatt, head of the BNDES’ Corporate Structuring and Divestment department.

Rede D’Or (RDOR3)

Rede D’Or reported that, this Wednesday (5), its affiliate Hospital Proncor acquired a 100% stake in Hospital Santa Marina.

The firm value is R$25 million, from which net debt will be deducted.

Hospital Santa Marina is a hospital located in the city of Campo Grande, State of Mato Grosso do Sul, with 30 beds, and will be part of the expansion strategy of Hospital Proncor, located in the same city and acquired in 2021 by Rede D’Or.

Raízen (RAIZ4) concluded the acquisition of renewable energy generation assets and formation of a joint venture with the Gera Group, Raízen-Gera.

JV Raízen-Gera complements the company’s Energy & Renewables products and services platform, reinforcing its leadership position in the process of transition and decarbonization of the global energy matrix, through the expansion of the offer of cleaner, renewable and sustainable energy.

Equatorial (EQTL3)

Equatorial (EQTL3) confirmed the Public Offer for Acquisition of Shares (OPA) of the State Electricity Distribution Company – CEEE-D. The bid auction is scheduled for February 11th.

BBM Logistics

BBM Logística announced that yesterday (5) the minutes of the extraordinary general meeting, held on December 1st, through which the merger of Transeich Armazéns Gerais was approved, was registered with the Paraná Board of Trade – JUCEPAR.

As BBM holds the entire share capital of Transeich, the merger will be carried out without a capital increase in BBM.

