Ibovespa tests the 102,000 points with a turnaround on Wall Street; dollar maintains a level of BRL 5.70

The Ibovespa remains high this Thursday (6) and fluctuates at the level of 102 thousand points, after three consecutive days of decline. Investors continue to digest the latest minutes of the monetary policy meeting of the Central Bank of the United States, the Federal Reserve. The draft surprised the market, indicating that the cycle of higher interest rates in the US should start earlier than expected, which brought down the stock exchanges in yesterday’s session. In New York, the indices are also showing signs of recovery.

According to market projections, there is a 71% chance that the interest rate adjustment will take place as early as next March, taking into account a very tight labor market, in which employers adjust salaries to retain employees, and the escalation of inflation, reaching its highest level in 40 years in the US.

In addition, the draft also brought a surprise by informing that the Fed will start to reduce its balance, currently at 8.3 trillion dollars. The balance of the American BC inflated due to interest rates close to zero and direct injections of money into the financial system, with the purchase of US$ 120 billion dollars a month in government bonds and securities backed by mortgages.

“Its bond portfolio practically doubled, going from US$ 4.7 trillion to the current US$ 8.3 trillion in less than two years”, point out analysts at Levante Ideia de Investimentos.

“We believe that the Federal Reserve will raise the base rate three times in 2022, the first increase in March, and that interest rates will continue to rise by 0.25 percentage points per quarter, until reaching 3% in 2023”, says a Bradesco report.

XP has a similar prediction. “The posture more hawkish made us change our view on the beginning of the interest rate hike from June to March and on the number of rate increases in 2022 from two to three”, he says in a report.

With higher interest rates in the United States, US Treasury bonds are more profitable and tend to attract capital that was allocated to stocks, especially in emerging countries.

At 12:49 pm (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa traded up 1.12%, at 102,151 points. The index futures maturing in February 2022 rose 1.43% to 103,410 points.

Live – Real Time Scholarship

The commercial dollar operated in a slight fall of 0.10%, to R$ 5.706 in purchases and R$ 5.707 in sales. The dollar futures for February operated stable at R$ 5.735.

In futures interest, the DI for January 2023 retreated 17 basis points, to 11.94%; the DI for January 2025 was down 19 basis points, to 11.24%; and the DI for January 2027 dropped 15 basis points, at 11.17%.

A prominent indicator on the domestic agenda, industrial production had a negative monthly change of 0.2% in November, below market expectations, which expected an increase of 0.1%. It was the sixth negative result in a row. In comparison with November 2020, the industry retreated 4.4%.

“The negative result of industrial production reinforces the view that GDP should not grow in the fourth quarter. Despite a marginal improvement in supply chain bottlenecks, the slowdown in demand and the rise in basic interest rates should continue to keep the industry fragile in the coming months. We only expect a slight growth for December, insufficient to make the sector show positive variation in the fourth quarter”, says João Leal, economist at Rio Bravo.

In New York, the Stock Exchanges gained momentum in the early afternoon. The Dow Jones retreated 0.15%, while the S&P500 operated at a slight increase of 0.16%, and the Nasdaq zeroed losses, advancing 0.19%. Technology stocks have been the most penalized by the prospect of higher interest rates, as the adjustment directly reflects on the capital costs of companies in the process of expansion.

In Europe, the indices today reflect the Federal Reserve’s minutes, as the stock exchanges were closed when the draft was released yesterday, in the late afternoon. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index, which gathers shares of companies from 17 countries on the continent, fell by 1.46%.

In the segment of commodities, oil prices also continued to appreciate: Brent barrel traded at US$ 82.34, up 1.91%; that of WTI rose 2.6%, to US$ 79.87.

corporate radar

The corporate news this Thursday (06) highlights Gol (GOLL4), which registered a 15.2% increase in demand for the company’s flights in the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition, Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) reported that capital increase in the amount of R$4.8 billion approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting lost effect.

The Mateus Group (GMAT3) and d1000 (DMVF3) announced their respective expansion plans for this year.

Rede D’Or (RDOR3) reported that its affiliate Hospital Proncor acquired a 100% stake in Hospital Santa Marina.

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) said that the share offering of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) will be held in mid-March and that the pricing of the state-owned shares, within the capitalization process, will be made in April .

Gol (GOLL4) released its December operating preview showing that total demand (measured per passenger kilometer RPK) advanced 15.2% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2020.

The offer (seat kilometer offered, ASK) advanced 13% between October and December compared to the same period in 2020.

The occupancy rate in the fourth quarter, in turn, increased 1.6 percentage points, to 82.6%, while departures rose 22.3% and total seats grew 19.8%.

In addition, Gol informed the conclusion of the corporate reorganization that resulted in the transfer of all common shares issued by the company held by the Fundo de Investimento em Participações Volluto to the Mobi fund, a vehicle wholly owned by the company’s controlling shareholders, as well as the transfer of 10,846,688 preferred shares issued by the company, owned by PATH (Panamerican Air Transportation Holding) to PATH-Brazil LLC, a vehicle that is also fully owned by the Company’s controlling shareholders.

According to information supplied by Bloomberg, Braskem’s controlling shareholders have defined the banks that will coordinate a subsequent offer of preferred shares of the company, which could move around R$ 8.3 billion, people with knowledge of the matter pointed out to the agency. The plan is to carry out the follow-on by the end of January, people said.

Carrefour (CRFB3)

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) informed yesterday (5) that the capital increase in the amount of R$ 4.8 billion approved at the EGM had no effect.

The increase was conditional on the publication of the IR reform bill, which did not appear in the DOU until December 31, 2021.

Matthew Group (GMAT3)

Grupo Mateus (GMAT3) broke the record for openings for the second consecutive year, with 44 new stores in 2021.

With the openings in December, Grupo Mateus ended 2021 with 202 stores in operation, 61 retail stores, 42 cash-and-carry stores and 99 electronic stores.

For 2022, the company remains optimistic with a bold plan of expansion, in six states in the Northeast Region (Bahia, Pernambuco, Paraíba, Alagoas, Sergipe and Rio Grande do Norte).

XP sees the statement as positive and in line with expectations, as they had a forecast of 40 openings for the year in the model. “We reiterate our purchase recommendation for the paper and target price of R$ 10 per share”, he points out.

The d1000 (DMVF3) expects to open 10 stores and expand 20 in 2022. The company said it has finalized the expected expansion plan for 2021, with the opening of 30 new stores, 26 by the third quarter and 4 over the fourth quarter of 2021.

“In the same way that the openings are a strong lever for the network’s sales growth, all the expansions

carried out in recent years have also confirmed equally great potential for increasing sales, with investments smaller than those required in store openings and significant returns in the short term”, highlighted the company in a statement.

The company emphasized that the projections presented are estimates and, therefore, do not constitute a promise of performance (positive or negative), so that they may be revised. Any updates to the indicators will be disclosed to the market together with the quarterly financial results and annual financial statements, he highlighted.

XP highlights seeing the announcement as positive: “although it differs from our estimates (opening of 40 stores in 2022), it should require less investment and a lower level of pre-operational expenses”, he says. Analysts reiterate a neutral recommendation, with a target price of R$7.50 per share.

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) said that the Eletrobras share offering will be held in mid-March and that the pricing of the state-owned shares, within the capitalization process, will be made in April.

The schedule was presented by BNDES at the public hearing on Eletrobras’ privatization process.

The extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to discuss the privatization of Eletrobras should take place in February, according to the schedule presented by Leonardo Mandelblatt, head of the BNDES’ Corporate Structuring and Divestment department.

Rede D’Or (RDOR3)

Rede D’Or reported that, this Wednesday (5), its affiliate Hospital Proncor acquired a 100% stake in Hospital Santa Marina.

The firm value is R$25 million, from which net debt will be deducted.

Hospital Santa Marina is a hospital located in the city of Campo Grande, State of Mato Grosso do Sul, with 30 beds, and will be part of the expansion strategy of Hospital Proncor, located in the same city and acquired in 2021 by Rede D’Or.

Raízen (RAIZ4) concluded the acquisition of renewable energy generation assets and formation of a joint venture with the Gera Group, Raízen-Gera.

JV Raízen-Gera complements the company’s Energy & Renewables products and services platform, reinforcing its leadership position in the process of transition and decarbonization of the global energy matrix, through the expansion of the offer of cleaner, renewable and sustainable energy.

Equatorial (EQTL3)

Equatorial (EQTL3) confirmed the Public Offer for Acquisition of Shares (OPA) of the State Electricity Distribution Company – CEEE-D. The bid auction is scheduled for February 11th.

