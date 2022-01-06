If Ivan’s arrival is related to Cassio’s departure to glorify standing

@wesley.felipe6
on 06/01/2022 at 12:23
Cassio is practically renewed!
@frede.alves1
on 06/01/2022 at 12:04
Kkkkkkk you say as if the contract was the will of only one person.
@vinicius.ortiz.carac
on 06/01/2022 at 12:03
I trust donelli, carlos still needs to show something to be considered
@marcusvinicius
on 06/01/2022 at 11:27 am
He’s been training in another team with another trainer, I even believe he can come back well now.
Robb 5 posts
@robb.andrade
on 06/01/2022 at 11:15 am
Cassio by the end of this year! Afterwards, Ivan held for long years and many titles…
@ spanish
on 06/01/2022 at 11:14 am
How many games have you seen of Carlos Miguel to claim that he counts?
@lucas.ps.timao
on 06/01/2022 at 11:11 am
Man, Cassio had a bad season, the last one was in 2016.
In 2017, we were champions with him doing a very good championship. In 2018, he was sensational, we only reached the final of the Copa do Brasil and we didn’t make it to the Brazilian Nationals thanks to him, no wonder he competed in the Cup and for many he should have been the starter. In 2019, he continued to be very important to the team. drawdown.
In 2020 and much of 2021 we lived in an atypical situation with the advance of the pandemic and, especially in the final stretch of the 2021 season, Cassio dropped sharply in production, but that doesn’t mean he can’t get back into good shape and come back better in 2022, as it did in ps 2016.
@johnny80
on 06/01/2022 at 11:09 am
I criticized Cassio a lot last year, but let’s wait and see how he does this year. Apparently you’re worrying about your fitness. If it comes out well and focused, it is very important to us. The two other goalkeepers are young and can feel the pressure in a Libertadores.