If Ivan’s arrival is related to Cassio’s departure to glorify standing

@lucas.ps.timao



on 06/01/2022 at 11:11 am

Man, Cassio had a bad season, the last one was in 2016.

In 2017, we were champions with him doing a very good championship. In 2018, he was sensational, we only reached the final of the Copa do Brasil and we didn’t make it to the Brazilian Nationals thanks to him, no wonder he competed in the Cup and for many he should have been the starter. In 2019, he continued to be very important to the team. drawdown.

In 2020 and much of 2021 we lived in an atypical situation with the advance of the pandemic and, especially in the final stretch of the 2021 season, Cassio dropped sharply in production, but that doesn’t mean he can’t get back into good shape and come back better in 2022, as it did in ps 2016.