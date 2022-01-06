‘I’m dying,’ Bolsonaro said crying to doctor before hospitalization

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, the doctor responsible for the hospitalization of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) due to an intestinal obstruction, Antônio Luiz Macedo, said that the president called him crying and saying “I am dying of pain. This is bad”.

Bolsonaro was discharged this Wednesday morning (5), from the Vila Nova Star Hospital, in São Paulo, without having to undergo surgery. However, according to the doctor, the case “was dangerous”.

“He called me crying in pain. He said ‘I’m dying, Macedo. Things are bad’”, said the doctor, who explains that there is no way for a patient not to ask for medical help in cases like Bolsonaro’s. “The pain is appalling. It’s like someone hitting a hammer hard in the belly,” he said.

Bolsonaro was assisted in 2018, in Juiz de Fora (MG), when he was stabbed in the stomach. Since then, he has undergone six surgeries. About six months ago, the president had another intestinal obstruction, but, just like now, he didn’t need surgery, as Macedo explains to Globo.

“It was less serious. He recovered quickly. But there is no “little obstruction” in the president’s case. The intestine is all glued to the wall due to several factors — the stabbing itself, the surgeries, the bleeding and infections that have already occurred. It’s always dangerous. By the time we probed him, a liter of gastric juice came out of his stomach. If he vomited, the fluid entered his lungs and he died”, explained the doctor.

