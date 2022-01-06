‘I’m dying. Things are bad,’ Bolsonaro told the doctor about the pain he felt from the intestinal obstruction before hospitalization.

SAO PAULO — This Wednesday morning, President Jair Bolsonaro left the Vila Nova Star Hospital, in São Paulo, after treating a new intestinal obstruction. Since 2018, the year he was stabbed in the belly, he has undergone six surgeries. This time, like the one just six months ago, the surgery was ruled out. Even so, the case “was dangerous”, according to the doctor responsible for the hospitalization of the president, surgeon Antônio Luiz Macedo. In an interview with GLOBO, Macedo tells what led to the obstruction and what must change in Bolsonaro’s routine to avoid the problem.

What caused the intestinal obstruction?

The shrimp he ate the day before. It has not been chewed. In his case, not chewing food very well increases the risk of the problem.

Since 2018, when he was stabbed, the president has been hospitalized with intestinal obstructions frequently. What should he do to avoid this type of complication?

Walk absolutely every day. Half an hour in the morning, half an hour in the afternoon. This improves intestinal peristalsis (the involuntary movements performed by the organ that facilitate digestion) and should be done forever. Must chew the food 15 times as well.

What shouldn’t he do?

You have to avoid foods such as meat, cashew nuts and peanuts, which form a cake that passes through the intestine with more difficulty. You should also avoid climbing on trucks or high places. If the impact of a fall reaches the fragile region, which is the left side at the level of the navel, it can rupture the intestine. This week, especially, care must be even greater. I advised the owner Michelle (Michelle Bolsonaro) to put a lock on his bike. You can’t exert yourself for a long time either—force can make the abdomen twist.





On vacation in San Francisco do Sul, Bolsonaro takes a jet ski ride on the morning of the first Sunday in 2022 Photo: VILMAR BANNACH / PHOTO PRESS/FOLHAPRESS President Jair Bolsonaro greets supporters during a jet ski ride on Itapoá Beach, Santa Catarina, on the first day of the year Photo: Reproduction / Facebook On December 30, Bolsonaro visited the Beto Carrero World amusement park, where he participated in a car exhibition event. The president was criticized for not following the tragedy of the rains in Bahia in person, following his time off in Santa Catarina Photo: Picasa / Agência O Globo

Today, soon after he was discharged from hospital, Bolsonaro said that “it will be difficult to follow” the recommended diet. What if he doesn’t follow?

The risk of re-obstruction is considerable.

Was the type of obstruction that affected the president this time more delicate compared to the last hospitalization six months ago?

It was less serious. He recovered quickly. But there is no “little obstruction” in the president’s case. The intestine is all glued to the wall due to several factors – the stabbing itself, surgeries, bleeding and infections that have already occurred. It is always dangerous therefore. By the time we probed him, a liter of gastric juice came out of his stomach. If he vomited, the fluid entered his lungs and he died.

If he had not sought medical help, was he at risk of dying?

There is no such possibility of not seeking medical help. The pain is dreadful. It’s like someone hitting a hammer hard in the stomach. The president is strong.

How were you communicated about the new intestinal obstruction?

He called me crying in pain. He said “I’m dying, Macedo. This is bad”. I told him to go straight away to Vila Nova Star, I called Pedro (Pedro Henrique Loretti, director of the hospital), who orchestrated everything very competently. When I arrived, I analyzed the CT, the blood tests and touched his stomach. When I felt it, I saw that the intestine was not tearing and was softer. Was very good. Because any surgery performed in this region will hardly last less than 12 hours.